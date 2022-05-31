WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 5.30.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa and was the go home show for this Sunday’s premium live event Hell in a Cell.
Cody Rhodes addressed last week’s attack by Seth Rollins, a contract signing between Bobby Lashley, Omos and MVP plus so much more.
Here are the full results:
RAW had officially entered the big time
Was Asuka speaking facts?
Asuka had her eyes on the prize
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir defeated Asuka
Nine months removed and BelAir is still being haunted
Ezekiel and The Mysterios defeated Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy
Calm down KO
High praise for Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins
Come out come out wherever you are
The Visionary is here
Rollins will not sit by while Cody disrespected him for the last six years
Hell came six days early
Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop
Set your DVRs
MizTV has been hijacked
Tamina has done it
Could we be seeing a reunion of two former lovers?
Tozawa how could you?
Mustafa Ali defeated Ciampa via disqualification
Theory defeated Mustafa Ali to retain the United States Championship
Rematch set for this Sunday
Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Usos via disqualification
Liv Morgan defeated Rhea Ripley
MVP looks to end the All Mighty Era this Sunday
Why even have security?
An All Mighty spear
