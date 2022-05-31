WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 5.30.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa and was the go home show for this Sunday’s premium live event Hell in a Cell.

Cody Rhodes addressed last week’s attack by Seth Rollins, a contract signing between Bobby Lashley, Omos and MVP plus so much more.

Here are the full results:

RAW had officially entered the big time

Was Asuka speaking facts?

Asuka had her eyes on the prize

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir defeated Asuka

Nine months removed and BelAir is still being haunted

Ezekiel and The Mysterios defeated Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy

Calm down KO

High praise for Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins

Come out come out wherever you are

The Visionary is here

Rollins will not sit by while Cody disrespected him for the last six years

Hell came six days early

Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop

Set your DVRs

MizTV has been hijacked

Tamina has done it

Could we be seeing a reunion of two former lovers?

Tozawa how could you?

Mustafa Ali defeated Ciampa via disqualification

Theory defeated Mustafa Ali to retain the United States Championship

Rematch set for this Sunday

Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Usos via disqualification

Liv Morgan defeated Rhea Ripley

MVP looks to end the All Mighty Era this Sunday

Why even have security?

An All Mighty spear

