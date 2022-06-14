WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 6.13.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. What was next for The Judgement Day and Seth “Freakin” Rollins on the road to Money in the Bank?
Here are the full results:
Tonight’s guest is…
Here’s what Paul Heyman thinks of this year’s Men’s Money in the Bank winner’s chances of cashing in
All or nothing
The champ returns in TWO WEEKS
Jimmy Uso defeated Montez Ford
Adapt or perish
Rollins has killed The Nightmare and Monday Night Rollins is back
This was for Cody
The match ends in a no contest
Becky wants in Money in the Bank
Who doesn’t love crazy women?
Asuka has had enough of “Big Time Baby”
Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop and Nikki ASH to qualify for Money in the Bank
The current Women’s Money in the Bank lineup
Ezekiel defeated Kevin Owens
Elias makes his return to RAW next week
MVP defeated Cedric Alexander
Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins dedicated his Money in the Bank Qualifying Match to Cody Rhodes
Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins defeated AJ Styles to qualify for Money in the Bank
Riddle defeated Ciampa
Can Riddle dethrone The Tribal Chief this Friday?
Bianca doesn’t recognize her former friend
“The Intimidation”
Chad Gable defeated Mustafa Ali
Veer Mahaan defeated Rey Mysterio
Next week
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Sore loser
