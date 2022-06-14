WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 6.13.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. What was next for The Judgement Day and Seth “Freakin” Rollins on the road to Money in the Bank?

Here are the full results:

Tonight’s guest is…

Here’s what Paul Heyman thinks of this year’s Men’s Money in the Bank winner’s chances of cashing in

All or nothing

The champ returns in TWO WEEKS

Jimmy Uso defeated Montez Ford

Adapt or perish

Rollins has killed The Nightmare and Monday Night Rollins is back

This was for Cody

The match ends in a no contest

Becky wants in Money in the Bank

Who doesn’t love crazy women?

Asuka has had enough of “Big Time Baby”

Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop and Nikki ASH to qualify for Money in the Bank

The current Women’s Money in the Bank lineup

Ezekiel defeated Kevin Owens

Elias makes his return to RAW next week

MVP defeated Cedric Alexander

Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins dedicated his Money in the Bank Qualifying Match to Cody Rhodes

Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins defeated AJ Styles to qualify for Money in the Bank

Riddle defeated Ciampa

Can Riddle dethrone The Tribal Chief this Friday?

Bianca doesn’t recognize her former friend

“The Intimidation”

Chad Gable defeated Mustafa Ali

Veer Mahaan defeated Rey Mysterio

Next week

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Sore loser

