Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 6.20.22

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 6.20.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Pinnacle Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. The road to Money in the Bank continued and the return of Elias who is the older brother of Ezekiel. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Tonight’s show is dedicated to longtime referee Tom White 

Rhea Ripley is out of Money in the Bank. Who will step up to be Bianca’s next challenger?

Fatal five way match to determine BelAir’s next challenger 

4B1D818B-D90B-4794-BB4D-0055C27D7C48
1
Gallery
1 Images

Carmella defeated Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Asuka and Becky Lynch to become the number one contender to the RAW Women’s Championship 

The originally scheduled Money in the Bank Qualifying Match between Asuka and Becky Lynch rolls on tonight

Mr. McMahon makes a surprising return to RAW to talk about John Cena’s return next week

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return this past Friday. Now who will be the last man standing come SummerSlam?

610C2203-75A7-43E7-B8C0-2B84E55E367F
1
Gallery
1 Images

Omos defeated Riddle to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Seth Rollins like a vulture picking the bones of Riddle 

Theory thinks he is better than John Cena 

Bobby Lashley has had enough of the Theory Invitational Posedown and wants some gold

Bobby Lashley must run the gauntlet to get a United States Championship match 

C8916ED9-D95D-4221-9FF7-1FC2105F4B42
1
Gallery
1 Images

Angelo Dawkins defeated Jey Uso

Welcome back Elias 

88C4A968-1520-41BF-B58B-DC28C27112DC
1
Gallery
1 Images

Kevin Owens here to spoil the party 

Two places at the same time 

Never interrupt Elias 

Could we be seeing Elrod next week?

4564BEE6-6DA3-4DD0-AB4E-5B7053B08153
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bobby Lashley defeated Chad Gable, Otis and United States Champion Theory in a Gauntlet Match to earn a US Championship match at Money in the Bank 

Watch your back Bianca 

DAE3D8E5-BB41-4C3D-BB50-51DC6E2BC791
1
Gallery
1 Images

Miz feels bad for AJ

Is this really a thing?

Hitman Ciampa 

AJ Styles defeated Ciampa 

6A958988-6206-4265-B2CD-7BE686D5B4BB
1
Gallery
1 Images

Asuka defeated Becky Lynch to advance to the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

55D257A0-5C67-4265-BA28-BBF5C4DD734C
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 6.20.22

4B1D818B-D90B-4794-BB4D-0055C27D7C48
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* Fatal five way match announced to determine a new challenger for the RAW Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank

7E3BDB4B-80A5-41B9-B172-B909BB24E621
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 6.20.22

7C70CF9A-90EF-4E1D-A3E0-008C8C5E9FF5
WWE News

Last Man Standing Match announced for the main event of SummerSlam

740566F9-2214-480D-B8B5-96B1165F7AD9
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 6.17.22

49C18DAC-E1B9-4ED7-9C69-DC7B2397A3FA
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 6.17.22

2960EEDA-1152-4CD6-9C0D-408026A4539D
WWE News

WWE announced Vince McMahon to appear on June 17 edition Friday Night SmackDown

3050C8FF-804E-4B0B-8469-63E4D8DEAB09
WWE News

Stephanie McMahon announced as Interim CEO and Interim Chairwoman of WWE