WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 6.20.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Pinnacle Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. The road to Money in the Bank continued and the return of Elias who is the older brother of Ezekiel.

Here are the full results and recap:

Tonight’s show is dedicated to longtime referee Tom White

Rhea Ripley is out of Money in the Bank. Who will step up to be Bianca’s next challenger?

Fatal five way match to determine BelAir’s next challenger

Carmella defeated Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Asuka and Becky Lynch to become the number one contender to the RAW Women’s Championship

The originally scheduled Money in the Bank Qualifying Match between Asuka and Becky Lynch rolls on tonight

Mr. McMahon makes a surprising return to RAW to talk about John Cena’s return next week

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return this past Friday. Now who will be the last man standing come SummerSlam?

Omos defeated Riddle to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Seth Rollins like a vulture picking the bones of Riddle

Theory thinks he is better than John Cena

Bobby Lashley has had enough of the Theory Invitational Posedown and wants some gold

Bobby Lashley must run the gauntlet to get a United States Championship match

Angelo Dawkins defeated Jey Uso

Welcome back Elias

Kevin Owens here to spoil the party

Two places at the same time

Never interrupt Elias

Could we be seeing Elrod next week?

Bobby Lashley defeated Chad Gable, Otis and United States Champion Theory in a Gauntlet Match to earn a US Championship match at Money in the Bank

Watch your back Bianca

Miz feels bad for AJ

Is this really a thing?

Hitman Ciampa

AJ Styles defeated Ciampa

Asuka defeated Becky Lynch to advance to the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

