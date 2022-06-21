WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 6.20.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Pinnacle Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. The road to Money in the Bank continued and the return of Elias who is the older brother of Ezekiel.
Here are the full results and recap:
Tonight’s show is dedicated to longtime referee Tom White
Rhea Ripley is out of Money in the Bank. Who will step up to be Bianca’s next challenger?
Fatal five way match to determine BelAir’s next challenger
Carmella defeated Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Asuka and Becky Lynch to become the number one contender to the RAW Women’s Championship
The originally scheduled Money in the Bank Qualifying Match between Asuka and Becky Lynch rolls on tonight
Mr. McMahon makes a surprising return to RAW to talk about John Cena’s return next week
Brock Lesnar made his shocking return this past Friday. Now who will be the last man standing come SummerSlam?
Omos defeated Riddle to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Seth Rollins like a vulture picking the bones of Riddle
Theory thinks he is better than John Cena
Bobby Lashley has had enough of the Theory Invitational Posedown and wants some gold
Bobby Lashley must run the gauntlet to get a United States Championship match
Angelo Dawkins defeated Jey Uso
Welcome back Elias
Kevin Owens here to spoil the party
Two places at the same time
Never interrupt Elias
Could we be seeing Elrod next week?
Bobby Lashley defeated Chad Gable, Otis and United States Champion Theory in a Gauntlet Match to earn a US Championship match at Money in the Bank
Watch your back Bianca
Miz feels bad for AJ
Is this really a thing?
Hitman Ciampa
AJ Styles defeated Ciampa
Asuka defeated Becky Lynch to advance to the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
