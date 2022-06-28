WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 6.27.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. We celebrated 20 years of John Cena plus it was the final RAW before Money in the Bank.

Here are the full results and recap:

The Champ is here

Gotta feel bad for Becky

Who will punch their ticket to Money in the Bank?

Riddle won the Battle Royal and advanced to the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The GOAT giving out advice to The Profits

All the big names coming out to celebrate 20 years of Cena

Montez Ford defeated Jey Uso

Let em know Finn

Recruitment process in full swing

The Franchise Player

Logan Paul hasn’t forgotten about WrestleMania

AJ Styles looking to shut up The Miz

AJ Styles defeated The Miz via Count Out

Ezekiel and Cena in the same room at the same time

The dream match we didn’t know we wanted until now

More legends celebrating The Leader of the Cenation

Who will walk out this Saturday as RAW Women’s Champion?

Liv Morgan defeated Alexa Bliss

This!

Mr. McMahon is here

Tonight is about us and the WWE Universe

Cena doesn’t believe in ME. He believes in WE.

Vintage Cena

Bobby Lashley defeated Alpha Academy

The All Mighty stands tall

Looks like Cody will be out for 9 months

Cody has no favorite in this year’s Mean’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Seth will never let Cena forgot about 2015

Seth meet Omos

Place your bets

Becky Lynch advanced to the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

