WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 6.27.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. We celebrated 20 years of John Cena plus it was the final RAW before Money in the Bank. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

The Champ is here

Gotta feel bad for Becky

1
Who will punch their ticket to Money in the Bank?

Riddle won the Battle Royal and advanced to the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match 

The GOAT giving out advice to The Profits 

All the big names coming out to celebrate 20 years of Cena 

1
Montez Ford defeated Jey Uso

Let em know Finn

Recruitment process in full swing 

The Franchise Player

Logan Paul hasn’t forgotten about WrestleMania 

AJ Styles looking to shut up The Miz

1
AJ Styles defeated The Miz via Count Out 

Ezekiel and Cena in the same room at the same time 

The dream match we didn’t know we wanted until now 

More legends celebrating The Leader of the Cenation

1
Who will walk out this Saturday as RAW Women’s Champion? 

1
Liv Morgan defeated Alexa Bliss

This!

Mr. McMahon is here 

1
Tonight is about us and the WWE Universe 

Cena doesn’t believe in ME. He believes in WE.

Vintage Cena 

1
Bobby Lashley defeated Alpha Academy

The All Mighty stands tall

1
Looks like Cody will be out for 9 months

Cody has no favorite in this year’s Mean’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match 

Seth will never let Cena forgot about 2015

Seth meet Omos

Place your bets

1
Becky Lynch advanced to the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

