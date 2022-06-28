WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 6.27.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. We celebrated 20 years of John Cena plus it was the final RAW before Money in the Bank.
Here are the full results and recap:
The Champ is here
Gotta feel bad for Becky
Who will punch their ticket to Money in the Bank?
Riddle won the Battle Royal and advanced to the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
The GOAT giving out advice to The Profits
All the big names coming out to celebrate 20 years of Cena
Montez Ford defeated Jey Uso
Let em know Finn
Recruitment process in full swing
The Franchise Player
Logan Paul hasn’t forgotten about WrestleMania
AJ Styles looking to shut up The Miz
AJ Styles defeated The Miz via Count Out
Ezekiel and Cena in the same room at the same time
The dream match we didn’t know we wanted until now
More legends celebrating The Leader of the Cenation
Who will walk out this Saturday as RAW Women’s Champion?
Liv Morgan defeated Alexa Bliss
This!
Mr. McMahon is here
Tonight is about us and the WWE Universe
Cena doesn’t believe in ME. He believes in WE.
Vintage Cena
Bobby Lashley defeated Alpha Academy
The All Mighty stands tall
Looks like Cody will be out for 9 months
Cody has no favorite in this year’s Mean’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Seth will never let Cena forgot about 2015
Seth meet Omos
Place your bets
Becky Lynch advanced to the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!