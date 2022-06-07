Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 6.6.22

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 6.6.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The show saw the fallout from Hell in a Cell and the road to Money in the Bank began. 

Here are the full results: 

All the love and support from the WWE Universe, superstars and legends

Cody Rhodes has earned the respect of Seth Rollins 

Cody made papa proud last night 

Damn you Rollins

On his own accord

Dana Brooke defeated Akira Tozawa to become the new 24/7 champion 

What just happened?

Dana Brooke defeated Becky Lynch to retain the 24/7 Championship 

John Cena returns on the date of his 20 year anniversary 

Welcome to the season premiere 

Riddle crashed the party and made a challenge 

Ciampa playing the role of Hitman 

Riddle defeated The Miz 

The Street Profits defeated The Usos

Why?

Bobby got you beat Theory 

United States Champion Bobby Lashley does have a nice ring to it 

Veer Mahaan defeated Dominik Mysterio via disqualification 

The newest member of Judgement Day is…

WHAT?!?!? EXPLAIN!!!

I’m confused 

Looks like Judgement Day has a new leader 

Omos defeated Cedric Alexander 

The Dirty Dawgs made their return and a statement tonight 

Ezekiel defeated Otis

Zeke outsmarted Kevin Owens to get his rematch 

Rhea Ripley defeated Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Doudrop to become the number one contender 

