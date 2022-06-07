WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 6.6.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The show saw the fallout from Hell in a Cell and the road to Money in the Bank began.

Here are the full results:

All the love and support from the WWE Universe, superstars and legends

Cody Rhodes has earned the respect of Seth Rollins

Cody made papa proud last night

Damn you Rollins

On his own accord

Dana Brooke defeated Akira Tozawa to become the new 24/7 champion

What just happened?

Dana Brooke defeated Becky Lynch to retain the 24/7 Championship

John Cena returns on the date of his 20 year anniversary

Welcome to the season premiere

Riddle crashed the party and made a challenge

Ciampa playing the role of Hitman

Riddle defeated The Miz

The Street Profits defeated The Usos

Why?

Bobby got you beat Theory

United States Champion Bobby Lashley does have a nice ring to it

Veer Mahaan defeated Dominik Mysterio via disqualification

The newest member of Judgement Day is…

WHAT?!?!? EXPLAIN!!!

I’m confused

Looks like Judgement Day has a new leader

Omos defeated Cedric Alexander

The Dirty Dawgs made their return and a statement tonight

Ezekiel defeated Otis

Zeke outsmarted Kevin Owens to get his rematch

Rhea Ripley defeated Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Doudrop to become the number one contender

