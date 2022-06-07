WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 6.6.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The show saw the fallout from Hell in a Cell and the road to Money in the Bank began.
Here are the full results:
All the love and support from the WWE Universe, superstars and legends
Cody Rhodes has earned the respect of Seth Rollins
Cody made papa proud last night
Damn you Rollins
On his own accord
Dana Brooke defeated Akira Tozawa to become the new 24/7 champion
What just happened?
Dana Brooke defeated Becky Lynch to retain the 24/7 Championship
John Cena returns on the date of his 20 year anniversary
Welcome to the season premiere
Riddle crashed the party and made a challenge
Ciampa playing the role of Hitman
Riddle defeated The Miz
The Street Profits defeated The Usos
Why?
Bobby got you beat Theory
United States Champion Bobby Lashley does have a nice ring to it
Veer Mahaan defeated Dominik Mysterio via disqualification
The newest member of Judgement Day is…
WHAT?!?!? EXPLAIN!!!
I’m confused
Looks like Judgement Day has a new leader
Omos defeated Cedric Alexander
The Dirty Dawgs made their return and a statement tonight
Ezekiel defeated Otis
Zeke outsmarted Kevin Owens to get his rematch
Rhea Ripley defeated Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Doudrop to become the number one contender
