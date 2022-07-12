WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 7.11.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the AT&T Center in Dallas, Texas. Two titles were on the line plus the road to SummerSlam continued with the return of The Beast Brock Lesnar.
Here are the full results and recap:
The Beast has his eyes on his next prey
Day 677 and counting
Paul Heyman with a few choice words for Brock
Don’t forget about Mr. MITB
Alpha Academy instantly regrets their choices
Goodnight Otis
Finn Bálor defeated Rey Mysterio
Welcome to the Big Time
Becky wants her rematch
Carmella defeated Bianca BelAir via count out. Bianca BelAir retains the championship.
Ciampa’s reasoning for aligning with The Miz
One last chance Logan
A handicap match has now turned into a tag team match
AJ Styles and Ezekiel defeated The Miz and Ciampa
Longtime no see
Um yes!
Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop
Who will be the special guest referee in 19 days?
Will the clock strike midnight for The Usos at SummerSlam?
R-Truth just aced his audition
The Giant and The Usos stand tall
Omos and The Usos defeated R-Truth and The Street Profits
To be the best you got to learn from the best
Logan Paul returns next week. Miz look out
United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Riddle defeated Mr. MITB Theory and Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins
