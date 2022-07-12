WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 7.11.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanates from the AT&T Center in Dallas, Texas. Two titles were on the line plus the road to SummerSlam continued with the return of The Beast Brock Lesnar.

Here are the full results and recap:

The Beast has his eyes on his next prey

Day 677 and counting

Paul Heyman with a few choice words for Brock

Don’t forget about Mr. MITB

Alpha Academy instantly regrets their choices

Goodnight Otis

Finn Bálor defeated Rey Mysterio

Welcome to the Big Time

Becky wants her rematch

Carmella defeated Bianca BelAir via count out. Bianca BelAir retains the championship.

Ciampa’s reasoning for aligning with The Miz

One last chance Logan

A handicap match has now turned into a tag team match

AJ Styles and Ezekiel defeated The Miz and Ciampa

Longtime no see

Um yes!

Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop

Who will be the special guest referee in 19 days?

Will the clock strike midnight for The Usos at SummerSlam?

R-Truth just aced his audition

The Giant and The Usos stand tall

Omos and The Usos defeated R-Truth and The Street Profits

To be the best you got to learn from the best

Logan Paul returns next week. Miz look out

United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Riddle defeated Mr. MITB Theory and Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins

