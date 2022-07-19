WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 7.18.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Logan Paul made his return on Miz TV and Bianca defended the RAW Women’s Championship in a rematch from last week as the road to SummerSlam continued.

Here are the full results and recap:

The 2020 Warrior Award Recipient Titus O’Neal kicked off Monday Night RAW

Where does this look rank in the Big Time Becks Era?

She’s next

It’s not about you Becky

Who do you want as champion?

Just like last year

Count outs matter

Bianca BelAir defeated Carmella to retain the RAW Women’s Championship

Disrespect from Big Time Becks

Bianca has a BIG TIME challenger at SummerSlam

Guess who’s back and loves pandas?

Get the bro a Baja Blast

Kevin Owens had an epiphany

I’m here for BRO-KO

Delivered

Still too soon

Business is about to pick up

Join us

Damien Priest defeated Rey Mysterio

What did he just say?

Doesn’t work that way

Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins defeated Ezekiel

20 years of Mysterio

Warning issued to The Mysterios

Angelo Dawkins defeated Omos via DQ

Tag team match playa

The Street Profits defeated Omos and MVP via DQ

Could we be seeing this at SummerSlam?

What will Miz say to Logan Paul on tonight’s MizTV?

Everybody is just jealous right?

AJ Styles is just waiting to knock Theory off his pedestal

Look out

Dolph???

Any guesses?

AJ Styles defeated Theory via count out

The next chapter in this epic rivalry

The 24/7 Championship changed hands FIVE TIMES during this match

24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Tamina, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Next week from The Garden

The Tribal Chief returns to the red brand next week

Look who’s here

The Miz handpicking clips

Playing the rookie card

I can host better than you

It is official

Some welcoming committee

Down but not out

