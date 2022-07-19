WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 7.18.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Logan Paul made his return on Miz TV and Bianca defended the RAW Women’s Championship in a rematch from last week as the road to SummerSlam continued.
Here are the full results and recap:
The 2020 Warrior Award Recipient Titus O’Neal kicked off Monday Night RAW
Where does this look rank in the Big Time Becks Era?
She’s next
It’s not about you Becky
Who do you want as champion?
Just like last year
Count outs matter
Bianca BelAir defeated Carmella to retain the RAW Women’s Championship
Disrespect from Big Time Becks
Bianca has a BIG TIME challenger at SummerSlam
Guess who’s back and loves pandas?
Get the bro a Baja Blast
Kevin Owens had an epiphany
I’m here for BRO-KO
Delivered
Still too soon
Business is about to pick up
Join us
Damien Priest defeated Rey Mysterio
What did he just say?
Doesn’t work that way
Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins defeated Ezekiel
20 years of Mysterio
Warning issued to The Mysterios
Angelo Dawkins defeated Omos via DQ
Tag team match playa
The Street Profits defeated Omos and MVP via DQ
Could we be seeing this at SummerSlam?
What will Miz say to Logan Paul on tonight’s MizTV?
Everybody is just jealous right?
AJ Styles is just waiting to knock Theory off his pedestal
Look out
Dolph???
Any guesses?
AJ Styles defeated Theory via count out
The next chapter in this epic rivalry
The 24/7 Championship changed hands FIVE TIMES during this match
24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Tamina, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.
Next week from The Garden
The Tribal Chief returns to the red brand next week
Look who’s here
The Miz handpicking clips
Playing the rookie card
I can host better than you
It is official
Some welcoming committee
Down but not out
