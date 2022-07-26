WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 7.25.22

Tonight’s show emendated from Madison Square Garden. This was the go home show for SummerSlam for the red brand and 20 year anniversary of Rey Mysterio.

Here are the full results and recap:

Hot start to the show

The Bloodline has arrived

Acknowledge The Tribal Chief

Time to cut ties

Mr. MITB

Roman taking Theory to school

Daddy’s gone

Point: Theory

Drew McIntyre defeated Theory via DQ

Drew found himself in a bit of a pickle

You tried it

United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre defeated Mr. MITB Theory and Sheamus via Submission

Surprise

Advice from The Tribal Chief

The legend

No Theory slander is allowed

They don’t build superstars like Rey Mysterio anymore

Eddie! Eddie! Eddie!

The future of The Mysterio Legacy

Here’s to 20 years and more

Party Crashers

The Mysterios defeated The Judgement Day via pinfall

And the ESPY goes to…

Celebration time

Flashback to 1997

Welcome back

Finn don’t like to share

Not the braid

Chaos between champion and challenger

She wants next

They keep forgetting about Rhea

Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop via pinfall

Logan wanted The Miz but got Maryse

Maryse is here to defend her man

Advantage Miz

Don’t wanna make Double J angry

AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler defeated Alpha Academy via pinfall

New match added to the card this Saturday

The Bloodline is ready for action

The Bloodline defeated Riddle and The Street Profits via pinfall

Seth to pick up the scraps

