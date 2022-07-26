Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 7.25.22

Tonight’s show emendated from Madison Square Garden. This was the go home show for SummerSlam for the red brand and 20 year anniversary of Rey Mysterio. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Hot start to the show 

The Bloodline has arrived

Acknowledge The Tribal Chief 

Time to cut ties 

Mr. MITB

Roman taking Theory to school 

Daddy’s gone 

Point: Theory

Drew McIntyre defeated Theory via DQ

Drew found himself in a bit of a pickle 

You tried it 

United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre defeated Mr. MITB Theory and Sheamus via Submission 

Surprise 

Advice from The Tribal Chief 

The legend 

No Theory slander is allowed 

They don’t build superstars like Rey Mysterio anymore 

Eddie! Eddie! Eddie!

The future of The Mysterio Legacy

Here’s to 20 years and more

Party Crashers 

The Mysterios defeated The Judgement Day via pinfall 

And the ESPY goes to… 

Celebration time 

Flashback to 1997

Welcome back 

Finn don’t like to share

Not the braid 

Chaos between champion and challenger 

She wants next 

They keep forgetting about Rhea 

Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop via pinfall

Logan wanted The Miz but got Maryse

Maryse is here to defend her man 

Advantage Miz

Don’t wanna make Double J angry

AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler defeated Alpha Academy via pinfall 

New match added to the card this Saturday 

The Bloodline is ready for action 

The Bloodline defeated Riddle and The Street Profits via pinfall

Seth to pick up the scraps 

