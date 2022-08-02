WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.1.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the fallout from SummerSlam this past Saturday. The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship was on the line plus an opportunity at the United States Championship.

Here are the full results and recap:

The Man is back

Nothing but respect and admiration for each other

Bayley and friends have struck first

The legacy of the United States Championship

AJ Styles defeated The Miz and Mustafa Ali

We need answers Bayley and Usos better watch their backs

Seth hasn’t forgotten what happened at The Royal Rumble

Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Montez Ford

Roman. Drew. September 3.

The match ended in no contest

It is official

Ciampa defeated Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable

Match is set. Who will challenge for the United States Championship next?

Monday Night RAW just became rated R

Edge looks to destroy what he created

Bianca and Becky who? It’s all about our control

The match ends in a no contest

Ciampa defeated AJ Styles to become number one contender to the United States Championship

The Usos defeated The Mysterios to retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship

