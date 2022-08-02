WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.1.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the fallout from SummerSlam this past Saturday. The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship was on the line plus an opportunity at the United States Championship.
Here are the full results and recap:
The Man is back
Nothing but respect and admiration for each other
Bayley and friends have struck first
The legacy of the United States Championship
AJ Styles defeated The Miz and Mustafa Ali
We need answers Bayley and Usos better watch their backs
Seth hasn’t forgotten what happened at The Royal Rumble
Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Montez Ford
Roman. Drew. September 3.
The match ended in no contest
It is official
Ciampa defeated Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable
Match is set. Who will challenge for the United States Championship next?
Monday Night RAW just became rated R
Edge looks to destroy what he created
Bianca and Becky who? It’s all about our control
The match ends in a no contest
Ciampa defeated AJ Styles to become number one contender to the United States Championship
The Usos defeated The Mysterios to retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship
