WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.1.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the fallout from SummerSlam this past Saturday. The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship was on the line plus an opportunity at the United States Championship. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

The Man is back

Nothing but respect and admiration for each other 

Bayley and friends have struck first 

The legacy of the United States Championship 

AJ Styles defeated The Miz and Mustafa Ali 

We need answers Bayley and Usos better watch their backs

Seth hasn’t forgotten what happened at The Royal Rumble 

Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Montez Ford 

Roman. Drew. September 3.

The match ended in no contest 

It is official 

Ciampa defeated Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable 

Match is set. Who will challenge for the United States Championship next?

Monday Night RAW just became rated R 

Edge looks to destroy what he created 

Bianca and Becky who? It’s all about our control

The match ends in a no contest 

Ciampa defeated AJ Styles to become number one contender to the United States Championship 

The Usos defeated The Mysterios to retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship 

