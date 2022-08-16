Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.15.22

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.15.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. The United States Championship was on the line plus the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament continued. 

Here are the full results and recap:

The Judgement Day kicked off the show 

Who can stop Rhea Ripley? 

72313778-3027-4CD0-B23B-071B2D7D7C8D
1
Gallery
1 Images

Asuka and Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop to advance to the semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

The updated bracket

You can cut the tension with a knife 

Theory hit a low blow 

The fight continued during commercial break 

FCC3636B-EC21-4643-90E3-4F66479AB441
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Miz and Ciampa defeated Cedric Alexander and Mustfa Ali 

Ezekiel’s family by his bedside 

D.C.‘s own Wale in the building 

Drew went and made himself a list 

Don’t question who Drew is?

5298B8E8-B4A6-4FE7-B624-76E5DCA5F585
1
Gallery
1 Images

Drew McIntyre defeated Kevin Owens via Disqualification 

The Scottish Warrior stands tall 

Roman owes The Prizefighter 

Seth Rollins expecting a Riddle retirement party 

Riddle is back and medically cleared 

Riddle laid out the challenge to Seth for Clash at the Castle 

Veer Mahaan defeated a local talent 

78DFEA15-AF6E-4054-A619-88219BB8DE9D
1
Gallery
1 Images

HE’s BAAAACCK!

Winner: Bobby Lashley defeated AJ Styles to retain the United States Championship 

D2D405F2-226D-48FB-92D6-2E3F37597EF7
1
Gallery
1 Images

Dakota Kai defeated 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke 

Next week Edge returns home 

Rivals collide in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament next week ahead of Clash at the Castle 

F8120757-099D-4BCE-B823-4DCEC538529A
1
Gallery
1 Images

Theory defeated Dolph Ziggler 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

E92838B3-CF12-4FFF-A350-D0E4652E4161
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.15.22

7B518BE8-ECDC-4EDD-92CA-552B38DB3833
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 8.15.22

1B726F84-C785-412C-A308-65FA252852CF
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 8.12.22

558E6798-23A5-4A99-B280-0232E8C44680
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 8.12.22

2316DB70-29B5-4B2E-BC63-C73643551252
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 8.9.22

0B7EDD2A-084D-4D43-809D-2EC651C23742
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 8.9.22

2A37E243-15A6-4CDB-885B-E4D39792C85D
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.8.22

519809A2-9387-4EB9-AC21-2AAE6AFD873A
WWE News

The bracket for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament announced