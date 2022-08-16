WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.15.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. The United States Championship was on the line plus the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament continued.

Here are the full results and recap:

The Judgement Day kicked off the show

Who can stop Rhea Ripley?

Asuka and Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop to advance to the semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

The updated bracket

You can cut the tension with a knife

Theory hit a low blow

The fight continued during commercial break

The Miz and Ciampa defeated Cedric Alexander and Mustfa Ali

Ezekiel’s family by his bedside

D.C.‘s own Wale in the building

Drew went and made himself a list

Don’t question who Drew is?

Drew McIntyre defeated Kevin Owens via Disqualification

The Scottish Warrior stands tall

Roman owes The Prizefighter

Seth Rollins expecting a Riddle retirement party

Riddle is back and medically cleared

Riddle laid out the challenge to Seth for Clash at the Castle

Veer Mahaan defeated a local talent

HE’s BAAAACCK!

Winner: Bobby Lashley defeated AJ Styles to retain the United States Championship

Dakota Kai defeated 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

Next week Edge returns home

Rivals collide in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament next week ahead of Clash at the Castle

Theory defeated Dolph Ziggler

