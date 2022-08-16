WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.15.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. The United States Championship was on the line plus the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament continued.
Here are the full results and recap:
The Judgement Day kicked off the show
Who can stop Rhea Ripley?
Asuka and Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop to advance to the semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
The updated bracket
You can cut the tension with a knife
Theory hit a low blow
The fight continued during commercial break
The Miz and Ciampa defeated Cedric Alexander and Mustfa Ali
Ezekiel’s family by his bedside
D.C.‘s own Wale in the building
Drew went and made himself a list
Don’t question who Drew is?
Drew McIntyre defeated Kevin Owens via Disqualification
The Scottish Warrior stands tall
Roman owes The Prizefighter
Seth Rollins expecting a Riddle retirement party
Riddle is back and medically cleared
Riddle laid out the challenge to Seth for Clash at the Castle
Veer Mahaan defeated a local talent
HE’s BAAAACCK!
Winner: Bobby Lashley defeated AJ Styles to retain the United States Championship
Dakota Kai defeated 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke
Next week Edge returns home
Rivals collide in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament next week ahead of Clash at the Castle
Theory defeated Dolph Ziggler
