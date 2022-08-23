WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.22.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Edge took on Damian Priest for the first time ever and the first time wrestling in Canada since March 2011.

Here are the full results and recap:

A wild a chaotic start to RAW

The Toronto native has returned home

A long time in the making

Guess who has the advantage now?

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka

One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament set

Cheap shot by Ziggler

Someone got some new walkout music

Finn Bálor defeated Dolph Ziggler

The longest reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion makes her long awaited in-ring return

The Prizefighter has answered the call

Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable

Strong pre match comments from Damian Priest and Judgement Day

Who’s getting a second chance?

Bayley defeated Aliyah

The match ends in no contest

We just witness both an attempt and a successful kidnapping

The Rebel Hart is back

Theory and Papa Johnny reunion

Guess it wasn’t a friendly reunion

Next week on RAW

Edge defeated Damian Priest

The Glamazon saves the day

