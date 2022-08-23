WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.22.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Edge took on Damian Priest for the first time ever and the first time wrestling in Canada since March 2011.
Here are the full results and recap:
A wild a chaotic start to RAW
The Toronto native has returned home
A long time in the making
Guess who has the advantage now?
Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka
One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament set
Cheap shot by Ziggler
Someone got some new walkout music
Finn Bálor defeated Dolph Ziggler
The longest reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion makes her long awaited in-ring return
The Prizefighter has answered the call
Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable
Strong pre match comments from Damian Priest and Judgement Day
Who’s getting a second chance?
Bayley defeated Aliyah
The match ends in no contest
We just witness both an attempt and a successful kidnapping
The Rebel Hart is back
Theory and Papa Johnny reunion
Guess it wasn’t a friendly reunion
Next week on RAW
Edge defeated Damian Priest
The Glamazon saves the day
