Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.22.22

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.22.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Edge took on Damian Priest for the first time ever and the first time wrestling in Canada since March 2011.

Here are the full results and recap: 

A wild a chaotic start to RAW

The Toronto native has returned home 

A long time in the making 

Guess who has the advantage now?

EE43D18E-3ABB-4717-9956-FC40186969D3
1
Gallery
1 Images

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka 

One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament set 

Cheap shot by Ziggler 

Someone got some new walkout music

36919BEB-82EF-4D35-81CA-18BC18C3C559
1
Gallery
1 Images

Finn Bálor defeated Dolph Ziggler 

The longest reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion makes her long awaited in-ring return

DB6900EA-ED4C-4AD7-8DE7-7DF6A9BCCBBF
92816EBD-4675-494E-9610-EE68376B200B

The Prizefighter has answered the call

Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable 

Strong pre match comments from Damian Priest and Judgement Day

Who’s getting a second chance?

D3CDE7C0-FACA-433F-8E92-9C9EB91C027D
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bayley defeated Aliyah 

EDA7CBA3-DA3F-4E43-89AA-FEC93B9870C1
1
Gallery
1 Images

The match ends in no contest 

We just witness both an attempt and a successful kidnapping 

The Rebel Hart is back

Theory and Papa Johnny reunion 

Guess it wasn’t a friendly reunion 

Next week on RAW

AB862A42-0CE2-45EB-89F7-7A406890B064
FE8EB4D3-AAA0-4CC8-954F-74CAACAF7363
1A249D18-CE87-4AF9-B35B-86DFCC20E31B
1
Gallery
1 Images

Edge defeated Damian Priest 

The Glamazon saves the day

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

BA1D2202-9C43-4FD9-A56B-974D7694C368
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.22.22

B06CFFF9-407F-4E94-91E3-41231875B801
WWE News

Johnny Gargano is back

E63ABA6F-9C32-4A65-AC38-571125A4BD94
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* Toxic Attraction has withdrawn from the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament

0E4C7CF9-24DE-4F94-A9A9-4925199FD742
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 8.22.22

D119E096-7DF8-4B5C-B1A4-A68286022BD8
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results 8.19.22

C55A3593-EF30-4C4A-9441-895879F8C405
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Face to Face Preview 8.19.22

5D36F74D-AF20-4844-87F4-3E956D571F09
WWE News

WWE NXT Europe announced for 2023

ABC999CE-0AF8-4F30-9CA2-084E03D49ED4
WWE NXT

NXT Heatwave Results and Recap 8.16.22