WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.8.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The United States Championship was on the line plus Rey Mysterio and Finn Bálor ran it back.

Here are the full results and recap:

The bracket for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships announced

The first match of the tournament

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It’s on. 3 on 3 at Clash at the Castle

1 Gallery 1 Images

Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins defeated Angelo Dawkins

It was no accident last week according to Dominik

Are we looking at the next United States Champion?

Kevin Owens is back and took out Ezekiel

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Damian Priest laid out the challenge to the Toronto native in two weeks time

1 Gallery 1 Images

Finn Bálor defeated Rey Mysterio

Don’t forget about Rhea.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated Tamina and 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke to advance to the second round

The Kevin Owens of old is back

What happened to Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop’s car?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Bobby Lashley defeated Ciampa to retain the United States Championship

Main Event announced

Omos defeated two enchantment talents

Riddle is back next week

Do you agree with Seth?

Dolph Ziggler defeated Chad Gable

The Women’s Tag Title Tournament continues next week

The RAW parking lot seems unsafe

1 Gallery 1 Images

AJ Styles defeated The Miz

Someone call Indi

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!