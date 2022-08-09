WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.8.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The United States Championship was on the line plus Rey Mysterio and Finn Bálor ran it back.
Here are the full results and recap:
The bracket for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships announced
The first match of the tournament
It’s on. 3 on 3 at Clash at the Castle
Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins defeated Angelo Dawkins
It was no accident last week according to Dominik
Are we looking at the next United States Champion?
Kevin Owens is back and took out Ezekiel
Damian Priest laid out the challenge to the Toronto native in two weeks time
Finn Bálor defeated Rey Mysterio
Don’t forget about Rhea.
Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated Tamina and 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke to advance to the second round
The Kevin Owens of old is back
What happened to Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop’s car?
Bobby Lashley defeated Ciampa to retain the United States Championship
Main Event announced
Omos defeated two enchantment talents
Riddle is back next week
Do you agree with Seth?
Dolph Ziggler defeated Chad Gable
The Women’s Tag Title Tournament continues next week
The RAW parking lot seems unsafe
AJ Styles defeated The Miz
Someone call Indi
