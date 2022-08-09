Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.8.22

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.8.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The United States Championship was on the line plus Rey Mysterio and Finn Bálor ran it back. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

The bracket for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships announced

The first match of the tournament 

It’s on. 3 on 3 at Clash at the Castle 

3E1B865B-1725-4C94-89EB-F58203C1E51B
1
Gallery
1 Images

Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins defeated Angelo Dawkins 

It was no accident last week according to Dominik

Are we looking at the next United States Champion?

Kevin Owens is back and took out Ezekiel 

Damian Priest laid out the challenge to the Toronto native in two weeks time

B8E3276F-CCA1-4C8D-AC70-32921AC200F8
1
Gallery
1 Images

Finn Bálor defeated Rey Mysterio

Don’t forget about Rhea. 

6F33CAC9-B8F8-4B06-90B8-3A6557D734E3
1
Gallery
1 Images

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated Tamina and 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke to advance to the second round 

The Kevin Owens of old is back 

What happened to Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop’s car?

C43A0BFA-3C4B-4A19-BFBB-C7C07D2F7084
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bobby Lashley defeated Ciampa to retain the United States Championship 

Main Event announced 

Omos defeated two enchantment talents 

Riddle is back next week 

Do you agree with Seth?

Dolph Ziggler defeated Chad Gable

The Women’s Tag Title Tournament continues next week 

The RAW parking lot seems unsafe 

61C22B8F-5BE5-40DC-BC30-EBDDE749BD71
1
Gallery
1 Images

AJ Styles defeated The Miz

Someone call Indi 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

2A37E243-15A6-4CDB-885B-E4D39792C85D
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 8.8.22

519809A2-9387-4EB9-AC21-2AAE6AFD873A
WWE News

The bracket for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament announced

C43A0BFA-3C4B-4A19-BFBB-C7C07D2F7084
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 8.8.22

6F40AB33-A492-40C8-8E52-C55765B8A481
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 8.5.22

0A84EE1F-DD8A-4709-A038-C8372A853A30
WWE News

Karrion Kross is back! Tick Tok Roman

CE715497-D3AB-40AA-A7B5-4EE75CA61A89
WWE News

WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament to crown new champions announced

1707B386-6C59-4DAD-83CC-4998B7E3D3EF
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 8.5.22

480B6B23-114B-47CE-9346-B32C9EEB09AC
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 8.2.22