WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 9.12.22Hey

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 9.12.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emenated from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Johnny Gargano made his RAW in-ring debut, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was on the line and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap:

Monday Night Rollins

Rollins is looking for gold after a long break 

Surprise Riddle 

Join us 

The Riddle Wheather Report

Finn Bálor defeated Matt Riddle 

Stomp!

Domink is ready to come out of his father’s shadow 

Welcome to the new Domink Mysterio

Damage Control defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions 

Johnny Gargano defeated Chad Gable 

Always watch your back

KO running down on Mr. MITB

Bianca BelAir defeated Sonya Deville to retain the RAW Women’s Championship 

The tides turned real quick

Omos defeated two local talents 

Seth got his opportunity 

Is Miz and Mrs. your favorite reality show?

Who walks out with the gold next week?

Next week 

The match ended in disqualification 


