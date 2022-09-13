WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 9.12.22Hey

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 9.12.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emenated from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Johnny Gargano made his RAW in-ring debut, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was on the line and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Monday Night Rollins
Rollins is looking for gold after a long break
Surprise Riddle
Join us
The Riddle Wheather Report
Finn Bálor defeated Matt Riddle
Stomp!
Domink is ready to come out of his father’s shadow
Welcome to the new Domink Mysterio
Damage Control defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions
Johnny Gargano defeated Chad Gable
Always watch your back
KO running down on Mr. MITB
Bianca BelAir defeated Sonya Deville to retain the RAW Women’s Championship
The tides turned real quick
Omos defeated two local talents
Seth got his opportunity
Is Miz and Mrs. your favorite reality show?
Who walks out with the gold next week?
Next week
The match ended in disqualification