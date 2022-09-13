WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 9.12.22Hey

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emenated from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Johnny Gargano made his RAW in-ring debut, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was on the line and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Monday Night Rollins

Rollins is looking for gold after a long break

Surprise Riddle

The Riddle Wheather Report

Finn Bálor defeated Matt Riddle

Stomp!

Domink is ready to come out of his father’s shadow

Welcome to the new Domink Mysterio

Damage Control defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Johnny Gargano defeated Chad Gable

Always watch your back

KO running down on Mr. MITB

Bianca BelAir defeated Sonya Deville to retain the RAW Women’s Championship

The tides turned real quick

Omos defeated two local talents

Seth got his opportunity

Is Miz and Mrs. your favorite reality show?

Who walks out with the gold next week?

Next week

The match ended in disqualification



