WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 9.19.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The United States Championship was on the line plus MizTV with special guest Dexter Lumis.

Here are the full results and recap: 

Bobby Lashley defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins to retain the Untied States Championship 

The champs have arrived 

Will the real Alexa Bliss please stand up?

It is official 

Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory 

Ouch 

Can Logan Paul do the impossible?

It’s…

The Brawling Brutes defeated The Street Profits 

Hometown Dilemma 

Guess who’s arrived 

The Judgement Day defeated Rey Mysterio and Matt Riddle 

IT’s FIGHT PIT TIME 

Gru

WHAT?!?

Dang Dominik 

Will AJ join The Judgement Day?

Next week on RAW

Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss

Bayley called her shot

