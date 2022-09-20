WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 9.19.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The United States Championship was on the line plus MizTV with special guest Dexter Lumis.

Here are the full results and recap:

Bobby Lashley defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins to retain the Untied States Championship

The champs have arrived

Will the real Alexa Bliss please stand up?

It is official

Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory

Ouch

Can Logan Paul do the impossible?

It’s…

The Brawling Brutes defeated The Street Profits

Hometown Dilemma

Guess who’s arrived

The Judgement Day defeated Rey Mysterio and Matt Riddle

IT’s FIGHT PIT TIME

Gru

WHAT?!?

Dang Dominik

Will AJ join The Judgement Day?

Next week on RAW

Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss

Bayley called her shot