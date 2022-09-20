WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 9.19.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The United States Championship was on the line plus MizTV with special guest Dexter Lumis.
Here are the full results and recap:
Bobby Lashley defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins to retain the Untied States Championship
The champs have arrived
Will the real Alexa Bliss please stand up?
It is official
Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory
Can Logan Paul do the impossible?
The Brawling Brutes defeated The Street Profits
Hometown Dilemma
Guess who’s arrived
The Judgement Day defeated Rey Mysterio and Matt Riddle
IT’s FIGHT PIT TIME
Dang Dominik
Will AJ join The Judgement Day?
Next week on RAW
Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss
Bayley called her shot