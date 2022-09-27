WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 9.26.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The show saw RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir take on one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

The RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir kicked off the show and didn’t come alone

Who will climb the ladder for the gold at Extreme Rules?

What have you done lately Bayley?

Look who has just arrived

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY

Will the real Dominik Mysterio please stand up?

September 26, 2022 the day The Miz Force was born

Seth blames Riddle for not having gold around his waist

How’s the eye Rey?

Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio

So much for The Miz Force

Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens defeated The Alpha Academy

How did he get Theroy’s number?

Will AJ rue the day he turned down backup from The Judgement Day?

Omos defeated two enchantment talents

The Miz Force was no match for Dexter Lumis and The Miz never stood a chance

Candice LeRae defeated Nikki A.S.H.

Is this the end of Nikki A.S.H.?

Sami Zayn defeated AJ Styles

Styles was given one last chance to join The Judgement Day

Congratulations to Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect

Next week on RAW

Matt Riddle defeated Damian Priest

First time ever match made for Extreme Rules