WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 9.26.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The show saw RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir take on one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
The RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir kicked off the show and didn’t come alone
Who will climb the ladder for the gold at Extreme Rules?
What have you done lately Bayley?
Look who has just arrived
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY
Will the real Dominik Mysterio please stand up?
September 26, 2022 the day The Miz Force was born
Seth blames Riddle for not having gold around his waist
How’s the eye Rey?
Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio
So much for The Miz Force
Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens defeated The Alpha Academy
How did he get Theroy’s number?
Will AJ rue the day he turned down backup from The Judgement Day?
Omos defeated two enchantment talents
The Miz Force was no match for Dexter Lumis and The Miz never stood a chance
Candice LeRae defeated Nikki A.S.H.
Is this the end of Nikki A.S.H.?
Sami Zayn defeated AJ Styles
Styles was given one last chance to join The Judgement Day
Congratulations to Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect
Next week on RAW
Matt Riddle defeated Damian Priest
First time ever match made for Extreme Rules