Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 9.26.22

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 9.26.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The show saw RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir take on one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

The RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir kicked off the show and didn’t come alone 

Who will climb the ladder for the gold at Extreme Rules?

What have you done lately Bayley?

Look who has just arrived 

CD5482D9-B0F9-4003-A1A3-B9110E589D7F
1
Gallery
1 Images

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY 

Will the real Dominik Mysterio please stand up?

September 26, 2022 the day The Miz Force was born 

Seth blames Riddle for not having gold around his waist

How’s the eye Rey?

4E26A727-62CE-46BB-9423-3502B6B35847
1
Gallery
1 Images

Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio

So much for The Miz Force 

05B6A388-2C38-4979-8AE0-3108295680FA
1
Gallery
1 Images

Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens defeated The Alpha Academy 

How did he get Theroy’s number?

Will AJ rue the day he turned down backup from The Judgement Day?

Omos defeated two enchantment talents 

The Miz Force was no match for Dexter Lumis and The Miz never stood a chance 

D32EC540-2DB7-485E-8E6C-5A1A5B5771A6
1
Gallery
1 Images

Candice LeRae defeated Nikki A.S.H. 

Is this the end of Nikki A.S.H.?

EF433C62-366F-4B86-9DBA-B17850E75D5A
1
Gallery
1 Images

Sami Zayn defeated AJ Styles 

Styles was given one last chance to join The Judgement Day

Congratulations to Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect 

Next week on RAW

E599E619-2427-48BE-8227-0D3008E62B52
F4D4232E-ACBB-4BEC-9ECD-28BEE50C7ED1
783271CC-5054-49B1-B487-A2F78EBAA502
1
Gallery
1 Images

Matt Riddle defeated Damian Priest 

First time ever match made for Extreme Rules 

Related Articles

3C073DC7-B6B9-4B22-8CB5-F2D2EA8FFC81
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 9.26.22

9B638C10-3A6C-4248-B407-7E7B6D4F7BAD
WWE News

Candice LeRae made her return and Monday Night RAW debut on the 9.26.22 edition of RAW

6C855312-6F89-4459-942C-2A738C7B8DD7
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 9.26.22

93352BB1-49C0-4AB7-A19D-AC10BDEF66A8
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 9.23.22

D826E976-0525-451B-9E7C-3ABB663D64F2
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 9.23.22

E2CA0B41-32CD-4246-9F8E-7B6849B29236
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 9.20.22

835E7662-ED1C-42BD-9F8F-BDF89428EF68
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 9.20.22

47A1DD6D-16B3-4882-BBB4-B5E9D26132F1
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 9.19.22