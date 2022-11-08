WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: Crown Jewel 2022 Fallout 11.7.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plz in Wilkes-Barre in Philadelphia. The show saw the fallout from this past Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event plus Seth Rollins held an open challenge for the United States Championship.
Here are the full results and recap:
The Bloodline kicked off the show
Can The Usos break the record or will The New Day keep it intact?
Team Uso or Team New Day
Follow the rules
The Bloodline defeated Matt Riddle and The New Day
Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander
Just another day in the office for Logan Paul
Which member will answer the call?
Finn Bálor looked to run back the main event of SummerSlam 2016
Mia Yim, The Rhea Problem Solver
The Drip God had to dip out
The open challenge is still happening
Otis defeated Elias
Rhea is still owed a title shot
WARGAMES
Mr. MITB Austin Theory defeated Shelton Benjamin
Who knew the Titantron had a remote this entire time?
The Miz defeated Johnny Gargano
Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to win the 24/7 Championship
Nikki’s thoughts about the 24/7 Championship
Seth “Freakin” Rollins got an all mighty beat down
They really mean you can cash in for ANY championship
The All Mighty wasn’t finish yet
Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Austin Theory to retain the United States Championship