Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: Crown Jewel 2022 Fallout 11.7.22

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: Crown Jewel 2022 Fallout 11.7.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plz in Wilkes-Barre in Philadelphia. The show saw the fallout from this past Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event plus Seth Rollins held an open challenge for the United States Championship.

Here are the full results and recap:

The Bloodline kicked off the show

Can The Usos break the record or will The New Day keep it intact?

Team Uso or Team New Day

Follow the rules

559D70EF-7A02-4C13-A080-540EF1E06C77
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Bloodline defeated Matt Riddle and The New Day 

ADD22689-031C-4AC6-9C93-4302D537EE2F
1
Gallery
1 Images

Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander 

Just another day in the office for Logan Paul

Which member will answer the call?

Finn Bálor looked to run back the main event of SummerSlam 2016

Mia Yim, The Rhea Problem Solver

The Drip God had to dip out 

The open challenge is still happening 

0B90B37F-BAE7-40A0-A91F-236A9812C10D
1
Gallery
1 Images

Otis defeated Elias 

Rhea is still owed a title shot

WARGAMES

83914A9D-7DDC-4AEF-BD6A-CA019153E3FE
1
Gallery
1 Images

Mr. MITB Austin Theory defeated Shelton Benjamin 

Who knew the Titantron had a remote this entire time?

C19F4B0A-BB0B-478F-837B-A8D3FAAD0A10
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Miz defeated Johnny Gargano

580CBDED-4F0B-4D35-BD18-A650B5F8E923
1
Gallery
1 Images

Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to win the 24/7 Championship 

Nikki’s thoughts about the 24/7 Championship 

Seth “Freakin” Rollins got an all mighty beat down 

They really mean you can cash in for ANY championship 

The All Mighty wasn’t finish yet

C2CA41C1-ABD2-4C71-83F1-B21892ABEFEE
1
Gallery
1 Images

Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Austin Theory to retain the United States Championship 

Related Articles

104FE8F6-095E-4EBB-8795-A305AC4205CD
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: Crown Jewel 2022 Fallout 11.7.22

37972012-BEA7-486F-BCA7-8E95E7F42C50
WWE News

The Women’s WarGames Match Announced For Survivor Series

43AF0496-9B03-4BEA-A0E9-E903AFC32DE2
WWE News

The O.C. Has Solved Their Rhea Problem

EF012EBD-2FF2-4250-8D2D-51303E37F0A5
WWE

WWE Crown Jewel Results and Recap 11.5.22

85DBDEB0-F887-4ACB-B3A9-D8C4D3A936C8
WWE News

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Changed Hands at WWE Crown Jewel

1DAD3412-3A03-43B1-B406-B0347205E3DF
WWE

WWE Crown Jewel Preview 11.5.22

6734AEAA-473C-4199-970C-78FB934E90E9
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap: Crown Jewel Go Home Show 11.4.22

0313A1F4-A907-42AC-914A-E547FD3B782A
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Crown Jewel Go Home Show 11.4.22