WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: Crown Jewel 2022 Fallout 11.7.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plz in Wilkes-Barre in Philadelphia. The show saw the fallout from this past Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event plus Seth Rollins held an open challenge for the United States Championship.

Here are the full results and recap:

The Bloodline kicked off the show

Can The Usos break the record or will The New Day keep it intact?

Team Uso or Team New Day

Follow the rules

The Bloodline defeated Matt Riddle and The New Day

Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander

Just another day in the office for Logan Paul

Which member will answer the call?

Finn Bálor looked to run back the main event of SummerSlam 2016

Mia Yim, The Rhea Problem Solver

The Drip God had to dip out

The open challenge is still happening

Otis defeated Elias

Rhea is still owed a title shot

WARGAMES

Mr. MITB Austin Theory defeated Shelton Benjamin

Who knew the Titantron had a remote this entire time?

The Miz defeated Johnny Gargano

Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to win the 24/7 Championship

Nikki’s thoughts about the 24/7 Championship

Seth “Freakin” Rollins got an all mighty beat down

They really mean you can cash in for ANY championship

The All Mighty wasn’t finish yet

Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Austin Theory to retain the United States Championship