WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: Elimination Chamber has gotten even more EXTREME 1.31.22

Tonight we witnessed the fallout from this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. With less than three weeks until the Elimination Chamber who has punch their ticket to the Chamber, who have the royal rumble winners have chosen for WrestleMania.

Here are the full results and recap:

Bobby Lashley been in Seth Rollins’ closet.

Brock demanded his rematch.

Brock’s rematch was declined but got a great consolation prize.

Rhea Ripley defeated Nikki A.S.H. via The Riptide

Scooter Race Begins (Chad vs Riddle):

There was 50 laps and the finish line was at ringside.

The Miz defeated Domink Mysterio via Skull Crushing Finale

Tonight’s guest was “The Visionary of Drip” Seth “Freakin” Rollins and he came with a surprise.

Ronda Rousey will be making a pit stop this Friday.

Austin Theory defeated Kevin Owens via ATL.

Interesting hydration choice.

Angelo Dawkins defeated Dolph Ziggler via pinfall.

The winner of the scooter race is…

The post scooter race match of Riddle vs Otis had a massive stipulation added to it

Riddle defeated Otis via The Floating Bro

Bianca BelAir defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella via KOD

Alexa’s Journey part two.

Alpha Academy picked the final challenge between them and RKBro.

AJ Styles defeated Rey Mysterio via Styles Clash.

Here is the lineup for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match:

Tuned in Friday for Ronda’s answer.

Elimination Chamber is going EXTREMELY new heights.

