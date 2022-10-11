Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: Extreme Rules Fallout 10.10.22

Tonight edition of Monday Night RAW was the Extreme Rules fallout show plus the 25 year celebration of D-Generation X and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

D-Generation X may have gotten older but still got it 

The Bloodline have arrived 

Sound advice from The Honorary Uce 

Only The Bloodline can say that word

Johnny Gargano defeated Austin Theory 

Rey Mysterio defeated Chad Gable 

Will Rey ever be able to punish his son?

Finn is legit

The WWE Universe witnessed a fraction of Rhea’s ability at Extreme Rules 

The OC rides again

Candice LeRae defeated Bayley

The numbers game was too much for Candice 

The Honorary Uce is Jey’s keeper according to The Tribal Chief

Dexter Lumis, “The Professional Party Crasher”

Omos defeated two enchantment talents

Bray Wyatt is back in WWE 

The Beast is back and targeted Bobby Lashley 

Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to become the new United States Champion 

The White Rabbit continued to spread his message

HE’S BAAAAACCCCCKKKKKK…. NEXT WEEK

Matt Riddle defeated Sami Zayn

25 years of D-Generation X 

Iconic moment

