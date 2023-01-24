Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: RAW is XXX 1.23.23

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: RAW is XXX 1.23.23

Tonight WWE celebrated 30 years of Monday Night RAW from the Wells Fargo Center In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WWE Legends joined the party plus three big time main events.

Who walked out with championship gold and who gained momentum heading into this Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event?

Here are the full results and recap:

Hulkamania ran wild to kick off the 30 year celebration 

The Bloodline dressed for Tribal Court

Can Kevin Owens get redemption and dethrone the Tribal Chief this Saturday?

ECW who?

Tread carefully Paulie 

Jey the savior 

The verdict is…

The Honorary Uce stepped up to the plate when he was needed the most 

96071D3B-389A-424B-9E05-71B885914AB9
1
Gallery
1 Images

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso defeated The Judgement Day to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship 

Ask and you shall receive 

The American Badass was back on RAW after 20 years 

Dream team

Wonder what Undertaker whispered to Bray

Bring down the steel 

Damage CTRL took control of The Man

Kurt?!?

Kurt always wanted to be apart of the cool kids

How dare they?

This could’ve been a banger 

Where do the WWE Universe signs?

Game Over 

It is official playa 

40FC3754-56BA-46B8-81B8-F11CF90F5E26
1
Gallery
1 Images

Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Street Profits defeated Imperium 

The Million Dollar Man always wins

The Queen and final Divas Champion

Charlotte you don’t go here anymore

6DC2450D-5465-48DC-B81E-A8C0AC7B4C7F
1
Gallery
1 Images

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeated Sonya Deville 

Alexa Bliss had a message for the EST

Who will be the last man standing?

The main event

Who is the cover star of WWE2k23?

Rhodes to the Rumble

Kevin Owens had enough of The Miz and a message for Roman

Brock Lesnar is back!!!

4EE29BF4-0DF1-4E00-8509-B9A3BFA86DE8
1
Gallery
1 Images

Austin Theory defeated Bobby Lashley to retain the United States Championship 

Related Articles

63A888C4-B71E-47BD-A795-F563CCA6592D
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: RAW is XXX 1.23.23

FA718991-72B9-4907-9C87-CEEC9BCD25B5
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: RAW is XXX 1.23.23

916ABDEE-CA02-4A35-B5C4-DFFDC6C109B6
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 1.20.23

313B3E7E-F248-4232-ACAB-80239D901C22
WWE

Bracket for the SmackDown Tag Title Contender’s Tournament revealed

23F6A11D-648F-454C-9972-7EF20C946A41
WWE News

Vince McMahon spotted backstage at tonight’s SmackDown

BFA8E7B3-B926-46DA-9184-EAA089EFA543
WWE

WWE excepted to announce location for the 2023 Summerslam Premium Live Event

F183A65D-D90E-444C-8F0A-C48552894103
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 1.20.23

22352300-C67D-4F38-B682-5A76CC7D65A5
Wrestling News

PROGRESS and ICW announced the end of Peacock and WWE Network deals