WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: RAW is XXX 1.23.23
Tonight WWE celebrated 30 years of Monday Night RAW from the Wells Fargo Center In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WWE Legends joined the party plus three big time main events.
Who walked out with championship gold and who gained momentum heading into this Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event?
Here are the full results and recap:
Hulkamania ran wild to kick off the 30 year celebration
The Bloodline dressed for Tribal Court
Can Kevin Owens get redemption and dethrone the Tribal Chief this Saturday?
ECW who?
Tread carefully Paulie
Jey the savior
The verdict is…
The Honorary Uce stepped up to the plate when he was needed the most
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso defeated The Judgement Day to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship
Ask and you shall receive
The American Badass was back on RAW after 20 years
Dream team
Wonder what Undertaker whispered to Bray
Bring down the steel
Damage CTRL took control of The Man
Kurt?!?
Kurt always wanted to be apart of the cool kids
How dare they?
This could’ve been a banger
Where do the WWE Universe signs?
Game Over
It is official playa
Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Street Profits defeated Imperium
The Million Dollar Man always wins
The Queen and final Divas Champion
Charlotte you don’t go here anymore
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeated Sonya Deville
Alexa Bliss had a message for the EST
Who will be the last man standing?
The main event
Who is the cover star of WWE2k23?
Rhodes to the Rumble
Kevin Owens had enough of The Miz and a message for Roman
Brock Lesnar is back!!!
Austin Theory defeated Bobby Lashley to retain the United States Championship