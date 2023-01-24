WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: RAW is XXX 1.23.23

Tonight WWE celebrated 30 years of Monday Night RAW from the Wells Fargo Center In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WWE Legends joined the party plus three big time main events.

Who walked out with championship gold and who gained momentum heading into this Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event?

Here are the full results and recap:

Hulkamania ran wild to kick off the 30 year celebration

The Bloodline dressed for Tribal Court

Can Kevin Owens get redemption and dethrone the Tribal Chief this Saturday?

ECW who?

Tread carefully Paulie

Jey the savior

The verdict is…

The Honorary Uce stepped up to the plate when he was needed the most

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso defeated The Judgement Day to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship

Ask and you shall receive

The American Badass was back on RAW after 20 years

Dream team

Wonder what Undertaker whispered to Bray

Bring down the steel

Damage CTRL took control of The Man

Kurt?!?

Kurt always wanted to be apart of the cool kids

How dare they?

This could’ve been a banger

Where do the WWE Universe signs?

Game Over

It is official playa

Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Street Profits defeated Imperium

The Million Dollar Man always wins

The Queen and final Divas Champion

Charlotte you don’t go here anymore

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeated Sonya Deville

Alexa Bliss had a message for the EST

Who will be the last man standing?

The main event

Who is the cover star of WWE2k23?

Rhodes to the Rumble

Kevin Owens had enough of The Miz and a message for Roman

Brock Lesnar is back!!!

Austin Theory defeated Bobby Lashley to retain the United States Championship