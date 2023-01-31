WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: Rhea Ripley made her WrestleMania Choice, The Judgement Day has a Rated R problem and Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches 1.30.23

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The show saw the fallout from this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event plus the road to the Elimination Chamber began.

Who did Rhea Ripley chose as her WrestleMania opponent? Who Qualified for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match?

Here are the full results and recap:

The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Winner kicked off the show

Can Cody make this a reality come WrestleMania?

Listen carefully Roman

Just like the show that was on the A&E channel

The Judgement Day continued to have a rated r problem

Challenge accepted by the leader of The Judgement Day

Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Chad Gable to punch his ticket to the United States Championships Elimination Chamber Match

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Iyo Sky defeated Candice LeRae

Mami had a tough choice ahead of her

Rhea looks for redemption and to disrupt the status quo at WrestleMania

Don’t ask Seth about who eliminated him in the rumble

Johnny Gargano defeated Baron Corbin to punch his ticket to the United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match

MVP believes Bobby will take the United States Championship from Austin Theory

Lookout MVP

Boogs is back and on Monday nights!

Rick Boogs defeated The Miz

Maximum Male Models scouting Otis?!?

Bayley crossed the line

Becky did whatever it took to get her steel cage match with Bayley next week

Who will the RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir face at WrestleMania?

I would like to speak with the manager

Bronson Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler to punch his ticket to the a United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Carmella meet Kana

The Street Profits look for singles gold next week

It is official

The Copelands wanted them a piece of The Judgment Day