Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: Rhea Ripley made her WrestleMania Choice, The Judgement Day has a Rated R problem and Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches 1.30.23

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: Rhea Ripley made her WrestleMania Choice, The Judgement Day has a Rated R problem and Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches 1.30.23

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The show saw the fallout from this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event plus the road to the Elimination Chamber began. 

Who did Rhea Ripley chose as her WrestleMania opponent? Who Qualified for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match?

Here are the full results and recap:

The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Winner kicked off the show

Can Cody make this a reality come WrestleMania?

Listen carefully Roman

Just like the show that was on the A&E channel

The Judgement Day continued to have a rated r problem 

Challenge accepted by the leader of The Judgement Day

E9F43852-CF12-42CB-AD15-EE790260709D
1
Gallery
1 Images

Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Chad Gable to punch his ticket to the United States Championships Elimination Chamber Match

C07D9D33-1335-4A49-859A-9ABB9073DC49
1
Gallery
1 Images

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Iyo Sky defeated Candice LeRae 

Mami had a tough choice ahead of her

Rhea looks for redemption and to disrupt the status quo at WrestleMania 

Don’t ask Seth about who eliminated him in the rumble 

FD94E687-37FB-44EA-A47B-4B4A60DF0F16
1
Gallery
1 Images

Johnny Gargano defeated Baron Corbin to punch his ticket to the United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match

MVP believes Bobby will take the United States Championship from Austin Theory

Lookout MVP

Boogs is back and on Monday nights!

F5EE0549-89C6-4D78-B48D-A7BA405A5010
1
Gallery
1 Images

Rick Boogs defeated The Miz

Maximum Male Models scouting Otis?!?

Bayley crossed the line 

Becky did whatever it took to get her steel cage match with Bayley next week 

Who will the RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir face at WrestleMania?

I would like to speak with the manager 

0C2E4E6A-E991-4274-A28C-01B5B8F2EA9E
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bronson Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler to punch his ticket to the a United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Carmella meet Kana 

The Street Profits look for singles gold next week 

It is official 

The Copelands wanted them a piece of The Judgment Day

Related Articles

929C3622-FD3A-452B-9490-72830E8C7A7F
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: Rhea Ripley made her WrestleMania Choice, The Judgement Day has a Rated R problem and Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches 1.30.23

BC9C0655-5D3D-4A15-973B-72CBB61E45DE
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Royal Rumble Fallout and the road to the Elimination Chamber begins 1.30.23

D0777AAA-5E40-4C42-8F94-18C38B4BD8BA
WWE News

Why Rey Mysterio was absent from the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble?

E2919C3A-3DAD-457D-B111-C93302EFE1A3
WWE

WWE 2023 Royal Rumble Results and Recap: Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley won the Men’s and Women’s Rumbles, Bianca Retained and The Bloodline imploded 1.28.23

1B175AFE-FFA5-4D74-8EFB-0A4E031B66D5
WWE

WWE 2023 Royal Rumble Preview 1.28.23

E80138D7-A3B4-4CE8-814B-CE49C73686A7
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap: RAW stars invade, The finals set for tag title contender’s tournament and Kevin Owens spares Sami Zayn 1.27.23

598A4F45-C517-412B-A62F-AC28858CA8BE
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Royal Rumble Go Home Show 1.27.23

89ACB2D4-2F39-4242-8F41-61B2BAB21D9B
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results and Recap 1.24.23