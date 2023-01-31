WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: Rhea Ripley made her WrestleMania Choice, The Judgement Day has a Rated R problem and Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches 1.30.23
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The show saw the fallout from this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event plus the road to the Elimination Chamber began.
Who did Rhea Ripley chose as her WrestleMania opponent? Who Qualified for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match?
Here are the full results and recap:
The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Winner kicked off the show
Can Cody make this a reality come WrestleMania?
Listen carefully Roman
Just like the show that was on the A&E channel
The Judgement Day continued to have a rated r problem
Challenge accepted by the leader of The Judgement Day
Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Chad Gable to punch his ticket to the United States Championships Elimination Chamber Match
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Iyo Sky defeated Candice LeRae
Mami had a tough choice ahead of her
Rhea looks for redemption and to disrupt the status quo at WrestleMania
Don’t ask Seth about who eliminated him in the rumble
Johnny Gargano defeated Baron Corbin to punch his ticket to the United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match
MVP believes Bobby will take the United States Championship from Austin Theory
Lookout MVP
Boogs is back and on Monday nights!
Rick Boogs defeated The Miz
Maximum Male Models scouting Otis?!?
Bayley crossed the line
Becky did whatever it took to get her steel cage match with Bayley next week
Who will the RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir face at WrestleMania?
I would like to speak with the manager
Bronson Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler to punch his ticket to the a United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match
Carmella meet Kana
The Street Profits look for singles gold next week
It is official
The Copelands wanted them a piece of The Judgment Day