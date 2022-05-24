WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: The return of King’s Court, MVP defeated Bobby Lashley and a triple threat match set for Hell in a Cell 5.23.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from The Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. The Undisputed Tag Team Champions kicked off the show, Cody Rhodes took on The Miz and so much more.

Here are the full results:

The Viper is out with a back injury

Riddle is coming for The Bloodline

Was this past Friday the last of RKBRO?

Undisputed

Winners: Riddle and The Street Profits

One last time

Could we get a triple threat at Hell in a Cell?

Who will be next to join Judgement Day?

Judgement Day defeated AJ Styles and Liv Morgan

No one likes a pyro hog

The time for jokes is over

The Mysterios wanted payback on Veer

Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H.

Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz via disqualification

Down goes Rhodes

What a real class act

OUCH!!!

Ezekiel defeated Chad Gable

MVP defeated Bobby Lashley via Countout

Next week

Becky Lynch defeated Asuka

Big Time match incoming

