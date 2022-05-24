WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: The return of King’s Court, MVP defeated Bobby Lashley and a triple threat match set for Hell in a Cell 5.23.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from The Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. The Undisputed Tag Team Champions kicked off the show, Cody Rhodes took on The Miz and so much more.
Here are the full results:
The Viper is out with a back injury
Riddle is coming for The Bloodline
Was this past Friday the last of RKBRO?
Undisputed
Winners: Riddle and The Street Profits
One last time
Could we get a triple threat at Hell in a Cell?
Who will be next to join Judgement Day?
Judgement Day defeated AJ Styles and Liv Morgan
No one likes a pyro hog
The time for jokes is over
The Mysterios wanted payback on Veer
Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H.
Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz via disqualification
Down goes Rhodes
What a real class act
OUCH!!!
Ezekiel defeated Chad Gable
MVP defeated Bobby Lashley via Countout
Next week
Becky Lynch defeated Asuka
Big Time match incoming
