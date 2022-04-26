Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Bianca BelAir retained RAW Women’s Championship, Twenty years of The Viper and Asuka and Ali returned 4.25.22

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Bianca BelAir retained RAW Women’s Championship, Twenty years of The Viper and Asuka and Ali returned 4.25.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The RAW Women’s Championship was on the line, Becky Lynch made her return plus Randy Orton’s 20th Anniversary Celebration. 

Here are the full results: 

22E849D6-E460-4F30-9AF6-B4FC7064AB28
1
Gallery
1 Images

20 years of The Viper 

Randy gives thanks to some of his all time great opponents 

Legacy reunited and it feels so good 

We The Ones

WWE Official Adam Pearce announced a massive main event 

3EB5D50B-06DD-45D0-9615-C1EC0DF7BD99
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bianca BelAir defeated Sonya Deville to retain the RAW Women’s Championship

Better than your favorites and you know it 

Better watch your back Finn 

Veer Mahaan defeated a local talent 

723D67F8-078F-49BB-903C-A8D6C8ED296F
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos

The All Mighty is victorious 

I guess there is no honor in arm wrestling

87C67865-199B-4292-97C6-EEB5A0984D1B
1
Gallery
1 Images

Akira Tozawa and Tamina defeated 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie

5ACB6819-1247-4831-847D-D5990DE2DF37
1
Gallery
1 Images

Becky looked to start her comeback

Asuka said not so fast 

Judgement Day

Damian Priest defeated Finn Bálor 

31742891-2E9D-455C-AAD2-2A706E465659
1
Gallery
1 Images

A buddy sitcom I didn’t know I wanted until now 

Welcome back 

Ali looking to become the next United States Champion 

Mustafa Ali defeated The Miz

Here’s Ciampa 

Don’t blame Rhea

Here comes Liv

Omos laid out a challenge to The All Mighty

54DBD12D-32A7-4D6E-864B-77E99D5424BB
1
Gallery
1 Images

RK-Bro, Cody Rhodes and Ezekiel defeated The Usos, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

403C9336-2E7F-4AF4-B796-2B3EFA0347D4
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Bianca BelAir retained RAW Women’s Championship, Twenty years of The Viper and Asuka and Ali returned 4.25.22

3EB5D50B-06DD-45D0-9615-C1EC0DF7BD99
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 4.25.22

18D64394-EE82-4DF1-9DED-4A0FF814814D
WWE News

Happy Corbin vs Madcap Moss Announced For WrestleMania Backlash

C7BA9C19-B280-40AD-B4E7-C9C1BEC93B4E
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Charlotte and Ronda put pen to paper, Happy Corbin stole the Andre Trophy and a Steel Cage match set for next week 4.22.22

E09BE542-C6CC-46FB-9EA4-62D1BF13810F
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 4.22.22

A4D9F305-1E20-42D3-960F-972564A76C3D
WWE News

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart Signed A “Lucrative” Deal With WWE

FB3F73B4-4CE6-4538-A4E8-D1382FC8D9C5
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Triple threat announced for NXT Spring Breakin, Pretty Deadly retained tag titles and Bron Breakker took a leap of faith 4.19.22

4AB30058-B033-4652-99D0-2A3639637E64
WWE NXT 2.0

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Set For NXT Spring Breakin’