WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Bianca BelAir retained RAW Women’s Championship, Twenty years of The Viper and Asuka and Ali returned 4.25.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The RAW Women’s Championship was on the line, Becky Lynch made her return plus Randy Orton’s 20th Anniversary Celebration.
Here are the full results:
20 years of The Viper
Randy gives thanks to some of his all time great opponents
Legacy reunited and it feels so good
We The Ones
WWE Official Adam Pearce announced a massive main event
Bianca BelAir defeated Sonya Deville to retain the RAW Women’s Championship
Better than your favorites and you know it
Better watch your back Finn
Veer Mahaan defeated a local talent
Bobby Lashley defeated Omos
The All Mighty is victorious
I guess there is no honor in arm wrestling
Akira Tozawa and Tamina defeated 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie
Becky looked to start her comeback
Asuka said not so fast
Judgement Day
Damian Priest defeated Finn Bálor
A buddy sitcom I didn’t know I wanted until now
Welcome back
Ali looking to become the next United States Champion
Mustafa Ali defeated The Miz
Here’s Ciampa
Don’t blame Rhea
Here comes Liv
Omos laid out a challenge to The All Mighty
RK-Bro, Cody Rhodes and Ezekiel defeated The Usos, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins
