WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Bianca BelAir retained RAW Women’s Championship, Twenty years of The Viper and Asuka and Ali returned 4.25.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The RAW Women’s Championship was on the line, Becky Lynch made her return plus Randy Orton’s 20th Anniversary Celebration.

Here are the full results:

20 years of The Viper

Randy gives thanks to some of his all time great opponents

Legacy reunited and it feels so good

We The Ones

WWE Official Adam Pearce announced a massive main event

Bianca BelAir defeated Sonya Deville to retain the RAW Women’s Championship

Better than your favorites and you know it

Better watch your back Finn

Veer Mahaan defeated a local talent

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos

The All Mighty is victorious

I guess there is no honor in arm wrestling

Akira Tozawa and Tamina defeated 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie

Becky looked to start her comeback

Asuka said not so fast

Judgement Day

Damian Priest defeated Finn Bálor

A buddy sitcom I didn’t know I wanted until now

Welcome back

Ali looking to become the next United States Champion

Mustafa Ali defeated The Miz

Here’s Ciampa

Don’t blame Rhea

Here comes Liv

Omos laid out a challenge to The All Mighty

RK-Bro, Cody Rhodes and Ezekiel defeated The Usos, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins

