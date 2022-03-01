Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Bianca Gives Becky Battle Scars, New Champion Crowned and Edge Takes Out His Phenomenal Challenger 2.28.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from Columbus, Ohio and continued to build towards WrestleMania.

Here are the full results:

The KO show with Seth Rollins kicked off the show 

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeated RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy

Omos defeated T-Bar

Team Bianca defeated Team Becks

Bianca made sure to let Becky know she ready for WrestleMania 

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Robert Roode 

Tag team match kicks off NXT tomorrow night 

24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie defeated Tamina and Akira Tozawa 

Love was definitely in the air tonight

The Hurt Business defeated The Mysterios 

Challenge accepted 

The Street Profits defeated RK-Bro

Could we see another unification match at the showcase of the immortals?

Austin Theory the bodyguard???

Finn Bálor defeated Damian Priest to win the United States Championship 

Sore loser

A phenomenal challenger has stepped up 

The Rated-R Superstar I knew you come

