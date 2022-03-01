WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Bianca Gives Becky Battle Scars, New Champion Crowned and Edge Takes Out His Phenomenal Challenger 2.28.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from Columbus, Ohio and continued to build towards WrestleMania.

Here are the full results:

The KO show with Seth Rollins kicked off the show

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeated RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy

Omos defeated T-Bar

1 Gallery 1 Images

Team Bianca defeated Team Becks

Bianca made sure to let Becky know she ready for WrestleMania

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Robert Roode

Tag team match kicks off NXT tomorrow night

24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie defeated Tamina and Akira Tozawa

Love was definitely in the air tonight

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Hurt Business defeated The Mysterios

Challenge accepted

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Street Profits defeated RK-Bro

Could we see another unification match at the showcase of the immortals?

Austin Theory the bodyguard???

1 Gallery 1 Images

Finn Bálor defeated Damian Priest to win the United States Championship

Sore loser

1 Gallery 1 Images

A phenomenal challenger has stepped up

The Rated-R Superstar I knew you come

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!