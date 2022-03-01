WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Bianca Gives Becky Battle Scars, New Champion Crowned and Edge Takes Out His Phenomenal Challenger 2.28.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from Columbus, Ohio and continued to build towards WrestleMania.
Here are the full results:
The KO show with Seth Rollins kicked off the show
Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeated RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy
Omos defeated T-Bar
Team Bianca defeated Team Becks
Bianca made sure to let Becky know she ready for WrestleMania
Tommaso Ciampa defeated Robert Roode
Tag team match kicks off NXT tomorrow night
24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie defeated Tamina and Akira Tozawa
Love was definitely in the air tonight
The Hurt Business defeated The Mysterios
Challenge accepted
The Street Profits defeated RK-Bro
Could we see another unification match at the showcase of the immortals?
Austin Theory the bodyguard???
Finn Bálor defeated Damian Priest to win the United States Championship
Sore loser
A phenomenal challenger has stepped up
The Rated-R Superstar I knew you come
