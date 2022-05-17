Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Bobby Lashley escapes the cage, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to battle inside the cell and Asuka becomes number one contender 5.16.22

Tonight edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from Norfolk, Virginia and featured a steel cage match between “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Nigerian Giant” Omos.

Here are the full results:

Cheap shots

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos

A win is a win 

Veer Mahaan defeated Mustafa Ali 

Welcome back!

Card subject to change 

RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso

Will Liv join The Club?

Will you join The Judgement Day?

Finn Bálor and AJ Styles defeated Los Lotharios 

Too sweet

The DNA sample was contaminated 

Alexa Bliss defeated Sonya Deville 

Cody Rhodes laid out the challenge 

It is official 

Ezekiel defeated Chad Gable

So much shade I had to put on my shades

Three things to live by curtesy of Lacey Evans 

Next week:

Asuka defeated Becky Lynch 

