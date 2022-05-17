WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Bobby Lashley escapes the cage, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to battle inside the cell and Asuka becomes number one contender 5.16.22
Tonight edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from Norfolk, Virginia and featured a steel cage match between “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Nigerian Giant” Omos.
Here are the full results:
Cheap shots
Bobby Lashley defeated Omos
A win is a win
Veer Mahaan defeated Mustafa Ali
Welcome back!
Card subject to change
RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso
Will Liv join The Club?
Will you join The Judgement Day?
Finn Bálor and AJ Styles defeated Los Lotharios
Too sweet
The DNA sample was contaminated
Alexa Bliss defeated Sonya Deville
Cody Rhodes laid out the challenge
It is official
Ezekiel defeated Chad Gable
So much shade I had to put on my shades
Three things to live by curtesy of Lacey Evans
Next week:
Asuka defeated Becky Lynch
