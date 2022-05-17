WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Bobby Lashley escapes the cage, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to battle inside the cell and Asuka becomes number one contender 5.16.22

Tonight edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from Norfolk, Virginia and featured a steel cage match between “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Nigerian Giant” Omos.

Here are the full results:

Cheap shots

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos

A win is a win

Veer Mahaan defeated Mustafa Ali

Welcome back!

Card subject to change

RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso

Will Liv join The Club?

Will you join The Judgement Day?

Finn Bálor and AJ Styles defeated Los Lotharios

Too sweet

The DNA sample was contaminated

Alexa Bliss defeated Sonya Deville

Cody Rhodes laid out the challenge

It is official

Ezekiel defeated Chad Gable

So much shade I had to put on my shades

Three things to live by curtesy of Lacey Evans

Next week:

Asuka defeated Becky Lynch

