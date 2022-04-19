Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Boss Glow retained tag titles, Rhea turned on Liv, Theory wins US Title and Seth Rollins handpicked Kevin Owens as Cody’s opponent 4.18.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from Buffalo, New York and saw two titles on the line plus a double wedding.

Here are the full results:

Seth called out Cody. Time for the shoe to be on the other foot.

Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship 

Looks like this partnership is done. Heel Rhea has arrived 

Rhea Ripley answers to no one 

Sonya has pushed Bianca’s buttons one too many times

Veer Mahaan defeated Jeff Brooks

Bianca paid her recent fine

Ezekiel told the truth

Ezekiel defeated Chad Gable via Disqualification 

The Street Profits defeated RK-Bro

Edge. Styles. II.

Theory defeated Finn Bálor to become the new United States Champion 

Celebration time for the new United States Champion 

Mr. McMahon took part in the post match festivities 

Who wore it best?

4 new champions crowned at the double wedding 

Omos challenged Lashley to an Arm Wrestling Match

Next week on RAW

Rollins’ handpicked opponent for Cody

Cody Rhodes defeated Kevin Owens via countout

Rollins got the last laugh tonight

