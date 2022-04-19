WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Boss Glow retained tag titles, Rhea turned on Liv, Theory wins US Title and Seth Rollins handpicked Kevin Owens as Cody’s opponent 4.18.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from Buffalo, New York and saw two titles on the line plus a double wedding.
Here are the full results:
Seth called out Cody. Time for the shoe to be on the other foot.
Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
Looks like this partnership is done. Heel Rhea has arrived
Rhea Ripley answers to no one
Sonya has pushed Bianca’s buttons one too many times
Veer Mahaan defeated Jeff Brooks
Bianca paid her recent fine
Ezekiel told the truth
Ezekiel defeated Chad Gable via Disqualification
The Street Profits defeated RK-Bro
Edge. Styles. II.
Theory defeated Finn Bálor to become the new United States Champion
Celebration time for the new United States Champion
Mr. McMahon took part in the post match festivities
Who wore it best?
4 new champions crowned at the double wedding
Omos challenged Lashley to an Arm Wrestling Match
Next week on RAW
Rollins’ handpicked opponent for Cody
Cody Rhodes defeated Kevin Owens via countout
Rollins got the last laugh tonight
