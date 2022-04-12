Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Cody’s first match in six years, Wild Bachelorette party leds to double wedding next week and Usos look to unify 4.11.22

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Cody’s first match in six years, Wild Bachelorette party leds to double wedding next week and Usos look to unify 4.11.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from Detroit, Michigan which saw Cody Rhodes compete for the first time in six years on the brand plus the Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line. 

Here are the full results: 

Cody Rhodes was the guest on MizTV

Cody has set his sights on The Tribal Chief 

Veer Mahaan defeated Dominik Mysterio

Veer continued the attack post match 

AJ Styles got the jump on Damian Priest

650E1B6D-EB46-496A-A06F-8C6D881753D0
1
Gallery
1 Images

The match ends in no contest 

2D7C063E-7BE8-4E4D-931A-5C8B7AA18D2F
1
Gallery
1 Images

Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz

The rematch is set 

The red brand got themselves a new member 

Kevin Owens is the only one who can see beyond the charade

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi defeated Liv Morgan

BF31639C-13A0-4846-B08C-845BDCAE3224
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bobby Lashley decided to crash the party 

MVP felt his hard work went to waste

Double Bachelor Party

Another name bite the dust

Theory gets a title opportunity next week

Time to bust out the lie detector 

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir defeated Queen Zelina 

WWE Official Sonya Deville has OFFICIALLY given herself a title match

Double Bachelorette Party 

Things got out of hand at the Bachelorette party

Pastor Truth

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro defeated Alpha Academy

The Usos have arrived 

The Usos want in on the unification game

Street Profits still looking for a fair shake

Championship Monday next week 

281C7CDE-518B-46BA-BB06-7DC3C8F0B160

1 / 2

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated The Street Profits 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

0FD9548B-C2A4-4887-B283-4ECFC29FDF2F
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Cody’s first match in six years, Wild Bachelorette party leds to double wedding next week and Usos look to unify 4.11.22

169CC277-F89B-46A6-8820-7F0927E0D63D
WWE News

New NXT Tag Team Champions to be determined in a Gauntlet Match this Tuesday

C424FB45-1387-4B30-933F-3867F630E5A8
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 4.11.22

EEAA7089-A9D5-4441-92F1-F6EE44798862
WWE News

First Match Announced for WrestleMania Backlash

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: New stars debuted, Lacey Evans returned and The Bloodline showed Nakamura love 4.8.22

1920296D-1BCB-4A9D-A43F-0C816BAE5B06
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* The NXT Tag Team Championship have been vacated

B358F820-3B9C-4C3E-A872-555041D4191F
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: SmackDown After WrestleMania 4.8.22

9F6F7D3B-58FD-4282-A000-32296A32F805
WWE News

Current NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter Released