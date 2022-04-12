WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Cody’s first match in six years, Wild Bachelorette party leds to double wedding next week and Usos look to unify 4.11.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from Detroit, Michigan which saw Cody Rhodes compete for the first time in six years on the brand plus the Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line.
Here are the full results:
Cody Rhodes was the guest on MizTV
Cody has set his sights on The Tribal Chief
Veer Mahaan defeated Dominik Mysterio
Veer continued the attack post match
AJ Styles got the jump on Damian Priest
The match ends in no contest
Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz
The rematch is set
The red brand got themselves a new member
Kevin Owens is the only one who can see beyond the charade
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi defeated Liv Morgan
Bobby Lashley decided to crash the party
MVP felt his hard work went to waste
Double Bachelor Party
Another name bite the dust
Theory gets a title opportunity next week
Time to bust out the lie detector
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir defeated Queen Zelina
WWE Official Sonya Deville has OFFICIALLY given herself a title match
Double Bachelorette Party
Things got out of hand at the Bachelorette party
Pastor Truth
WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro defeated Alpha Academy
The Usos have arrived
The Usos want in on the unification game
Street Profits still looking for a fair shake
Championship Monday next week
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated The Street Profits
