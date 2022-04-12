WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Cody’s first match in six years, Wild Bachelorette party leds to double wedding next week and Usos look to unify 4.11.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from Detroit, Michigan which saw Cody Rhodes compete for the first time in six years on the brand plus the Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line.

Here are the full results:

Cody Rhodes was the guest on MizTV

Cody has set his sights on The Tribal Chief

Veer Mahaan defeated Dominik Mysterio

Veer continued the attack post match

AJ Styles got the jump on Damian Priest

The match ends in no contest

Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz

The rematch is set

The red brand got themselves a new member

Kevin Owens is the only one who can see beyond the charade

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi defeated Liv Morgan

Bobby Lashley decided to crash the party

MVP felt his hard work went to waste

Double Bachelor Party

Another name bite the dust

Theory gets a title opportunity next week

Time to bust out the lie detector

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir defeated Queen Zelina

WWE Official Sonya Deville has OFFICIALLY given herself a title match

Double Bachelorette Party

Things got out of hand at the Bachelorette party

Pastor Truth

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro defeated Alpha Academy

The Usos have arrived

The Usos want in on the unification game

Street Profits still looking for a fair shake

Championship Monday next week

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated The Street Profits

