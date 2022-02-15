WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Damian Priest defends United States Title, Bianca BelAir Wins Gauntlet Match and Alexa Bliss Enters Chamber 2.14.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Riddle celebrated his quiz bowl with an Bro-ga part, Damian Priest put the United States Championship on the line against AJ Styles and so much more.

Here are the full results:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked off the show leading to the rest of the chamber participants interrupting them

Theory got a one way trip to Suplex City and a selfie with Cowboy Brock

NXT’s own Tommaso Ciampa was in the house

The Street Profits defeated The Dirty Dawgs via pinfall

Randy pulled a no show for the Bro-ga party

Damian Priest defeated AJ Styles to retain the United States Championship

Alexa’s therapist found the remnants of Lily

Omos defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

We had a contract signing between Lita and Becky Lynch

Bianca BelAir defeated Rhea Ripley to win the gauntlet match and will enter the Elimination Chamber last

Moral of the story don’t put your friends in the friend-zone

Alpha Academy defeated The Mysterios

Alexa Bliss has been cured and will enter the chamber

New match added to Elimination Chamber card

Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins defeated Randy Orton

