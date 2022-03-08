Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results: RK-Bro Wins Tag Team Titles, Jerry Lawler Returns and Kevin Owens Challenges Stone Cold Steve Austin for WrestleMania 3.7.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from Cleveland, Ohio as the RAW Tag Team Titles were on the line in a triple threat match, a homecoming party for the two Cleveland boys of The Miz and Logan Paul plus an explanation from WWE Hall of Famer Edge on his deplorable behavior and attack on his WrestleMania opponent AJ Styles.

Here are the full results:

RK-Bro defeated Alpha Academy and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens to win the RAW Tag Team Championship 

Is this the greatest RKO of all time?

Dana Brooke defeated Tamina to retain the 24/7 Championship 

WrestleMania in Cleveland???

The Miz didn’t like that idea

Street Profits coming for the RAW Tag Team Titles??

NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode 

Omos defeated Apollo Crews 

Kevin Owens may still be on the road to WrestleMania 

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley defeated the Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella. They are now added to the title match at WrestleMania.

United States Champion Finn Bálor defeated Austin Theory via Disqualification 

Kevin Owens called out a Texas Legend for WrestleMania 

Will Stone Cold show up?

