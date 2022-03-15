Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Thank You Razor, Becky Lynch Returns, A new match made for WrestleMania and More 3.14.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from Jacksonville, Florida as things heated up 19 days away from WrestleMania Saturday. 

REST. IN. PEACE. Bad Guy

Here are some of the immediate reactions from WWE Superstars on the passing of The Bad Guy: 

Nikki Bella:

X-Pac:

Kevin Owens:

Carmelo Hayes:

Natalya: 

Kayla Braxton:

Indi Hartwell:

Trish Stratus:

Triple H:

Damian Priest:

Mick Foley:

Shawn Michaels: 

Madcap Moss:

Kevin Owens sent a message to “The Rattlesnake”

Damien Priest defeated WWE United States Champion Finn Bálor 

Will Seth’s GPS take him to WrestleMania?

Omos defeated Commander Azeez

The Visionary just had a vision 

Liv Morgan defeated Queen Zelina 

Seth wasted no time to declare his intentions for WrestleMania 

Kevin Owens wasn’t too happy about Seth’s idea

WWE Official Sonya Deville had the perfect solution 

The Mysterios defeated The Hurt Business 

Logan Paul found himself in a 2 on 1 situation 

Bianca BelAir defeated Doudrop 

Becky got some revenge and her pound of flesh 

The Street Profits didn’t come to party with the new RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

Montez Ford vs Riddle ends in No Contest due to Alpha Academy 

Alpha Academy want their titles back

Thank You Razor

Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins 




