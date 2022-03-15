WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Thank You Razor, Becky Lynch Returns, A new match made for WrestleMania and More 3.14.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from Jacksonville, Florida as things heated up 19 days away from WrestleMania Saturday.

REST. IN. PEACE. Bad Guy

Here are some of the immediate reactions from WWE Superstars on the passing of The Bad Guy:

Nikki Bella:

X-Pac:

Kevin Owens:

Carmelo Hayes:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Natalya:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Kayla Braxton:

Indi Hartwell:

Trish Stratus:

Triple H:

Damian Priest:

Mick Foley:

Shawn Michaels:

Madcap Moss:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Kevin Owens sent a message to “The Rattlesnake”

Damien Priest defeated WWE United States Champion Finn Bálor

Will Seth’s GPS take him to WrestleMania?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Omos defeated Commander Azeez

The Visionary just had a vision

1 Gallery 1 Images

Liv Morgan defeated Queen Zelina

Seth wasted no time to declare his intentions for WrestleMania

Kevin Owens wasn’t too happy about Seth’s idea

WWE Official Sonya Deville had the perfect solution

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Mysterios defeated The Hurt Business

Logan Paul found himself in a 2 on 1 situation

1 Gallery 1 Images

1 Gallery 1 Images

Bianca BelAir defeated Doudrop

Becky got some revenge and her pound of flesh

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Street Profits didn’t come to party with the new RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

Montez Ford vs Riddle ends in No Contest due to Alpha Academy

Alpha Academy want their titles back

Thank You Razor

Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins











