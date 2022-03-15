WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Thank You Razor, Becky Lynch Returns, A new match made for WrestleMania and More 3.14.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from Jacksonville, Florida as things heated up 19 days away from WrestleMania Saturday.
REST. IN. PEACE. Bad Guy
Here are some of the immediate reactions from WWE Superstars on the passing of The Bad Guy:
Kevin Owens sent a message to “The Rattlesnake”
Damien Priest defeated WWE United States Champion Finn Bálor
Will Seth’s GPS take him to WrestleMania?
Omos defeated Commander Azeez
The Visionary just had a vision
Liv Morgan defeated Queen Zelina
Seth wasted no time to declare his intentions for WrestleMania
Kevin Owens wasn’t too happy about Seth’s idea
WWE Official Sonya Deville had the perfect solution
The Mysterios defeated The Hurt Business
Logan Paul found himself in a 2 on 1 situation
Bianca BelAir defeated Doudrop
Becky got some revenge and her pound of flesh
The Street Profits didn’t come to party with the new RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro
Montez Ford vs Riddle ends in No Contest due to Alpha Academy
Alpha Academy want their titles back
Thank You Razor
Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins