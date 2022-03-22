Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results: The WWE Universe met Stone Cold Kevin Owens, The Miz stole Rey’s mask and Rollins snaps 3.21.22

Tonight’s show emanated from Chicago, Illinois as RK-Bro took on one of their WrestleMania challengers, the return of the phenomenal one and a special appearance from WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Here are the full results:

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin made a special appearance 

Fool me once shame on you. Fool me twice shame on me

Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania dreams have become a nightmare as of late

Before the match got underway Seth wanted a WrestleMania match but had technical difficulties 

The Mysterios defeated The Dirty Dawgs 

The Miz got himself a souvenir tonight 

Maybe Adam and Sonya got something up their sleeves for Seth

The Miz’s souvenir turned out to be a gift for Logan Paul 

Omos defeated Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez

Rollins looked to hijack someone else’s WrestleMania moment…AGAIN

Are the champions calling it quits before WrestleMania?

Shayna Baszler and Natalya defeated Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

It was all a ruse

Becky sold her soul and this her world 

Veer’s debut has a date

WWE United States Champion defeated Austin Theory

RK-Bro defeated Alpha Academy

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie defeated Tamina and Akira Tozawa

Next Week: WrestleMania Go Home Show 

AJ Styles defeated Seth Rollins via Disqualification 

Give Rollins what he wants or RAW won’t commence next week

