WWE Monday Night RAW Results: The WWE Universe met Stone Cold Kevin Owens, The Miz stole Rey’s mask and Rollins snaps 3.21.22
Tonight’s show emanated from Chicago, Illinois as RK-Bro took on one of their WrestleMania challengers, the return of the phenomenal one and a special appearance from WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.
Here are the full results:
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin made a special appearance
Fool me once shame on you. Fool me twice shame on me
Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania dreams have become a nightmare as of late
Before the match got underway Seth wanted a WrestleMania match but had technical difficulties
The Mysterios defeated The Dirty Dawgs
The Miz got himself a souvenir tonight
Maybe Adam and Sonya got something up their sleeves for Seth
The Miz’s souvenir turned out to be a gift for Logan Paul
Omos defeated Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez
Rollins looked to hijack someone else’s WrestleMania moment…AGAIN
Are the champions calling it quits before WrestleMania?
Shayna Baszler and Natalya defeated Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan
It was all a ruse
Becky sold her soul and this her world
Veer’s debut has a date
WWE United States Champion defeated Austin Theory
RK-Bro defeated Alpha Academy
WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie defeated Tamina and Akira Tozawa
Next Week: WrestleMania Go Home Show
AJ Styles defeated Seth Rollins via Disqualification
Give Rollins what he wants or RAW won’t commence next week
