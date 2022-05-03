WWE Monday Night RAW Results: WrestleMania Backlash Go Home Show 5.2.22
Last night was the go home show for this Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event.
Here are the full results:
The Bloodline kicked off the show but were jumped by RK-Bro
Chaotic start to Monday Night RAW
Alpha Academy and Kevin Owens defeated The Street Profits and Ezekiel
Veer defeated an Enchantment Talent
AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest
Finn Bálor made the save for Styles
Ali told The Miz how he really felt about him
A championship contender’s match was made official
United States Champion Theory and The Miz defeated Ali
Keep eyes in the back of your head Ali
And NEEEWWWW
Dana Brooke defeated Nikki A.S.H. to become the new 24/7 champion
Welp they didn’t last long
Things got a bit personal on Seth “Freakin’” Rollins Appreciation Night
Bobby Lashley defeated Cedric Alexander
You got a friend in Doudrop
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir, Liv Morgan and Asuka defeated Sonya Deville, Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch
