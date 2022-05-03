WWE Monday Night RAW Results: WrestleMania Backlash Go Home Show 5.2.22

Last night was the go home show for this Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event.

Here are the full results:

The Bloodline kicked off the show but were jumped by RK-Bro

Chaotic start to Monday Night RAW

Alpha Academy and Kevin Owens defeated The Street Profits and Ezekiel

Veer defeated an Enchantment Talent

AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest

Finn Bálor made the save for Styles

Ali told The Miz how he really felt about him

A championship contender’s match was made official

United States Champion Theory and The Miz defeated Ali

Keep eyes in the back of your head Ali

And NEEEWWWW

Dana Brooke defeated Nikki A.S.H. to become the new 24/7 champion

Welp they didn’t last long

Things got a bit personal on Seth “Freakin’” Rollins Appreciation Night

Bobby Lashley defeated Cedric Alexander

You got a friend in Doudrop

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir, Liv Morgan and Asuka defeated Sonya Deville, Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch

