Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Results: WrestleMania Backlash Go Home Show 5.2.22

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: WrestleMania Backlash Go Home Show 5.2.22

Last night was the go home show for this Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. 

Here are the full results: 

1B3FF25A-8959-43BD-A016-264C2DE378C8
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Bloodline kicked off the show but were jumped by RK-Bro

Chaotic start to Monday Night RAW 

1CCC8E0F-D712-4784-8099-9814FA58A8F9
1
Gallery
1 Images

Alpha Academy and Kevin Owens defeated The Street Profits and Ezekiel 

Veer defeated an Enchantment Talent 

78FA01C2-A728-49CE-BFBC-8530BF5B74C5
1
Gallery
1 Images

AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest 

Finn Bálor made the save for Styles 

61035D95-9D20-4FFE-A852-0AC28750E897
1
Gallery
1 Images

Ali told The Miz how he really felt about him

A championship contender’s match was made official 

1109ABB2-3BAF-4839-8E38-F1B53D29C278
1
Gallery
1 Images

United States Champion Theory and The Miz defeated Ali

Keep eyes in the back of your head Ali

And NEEEWWWW

C72339F7-CBFB-44B3-BD0E-D0686E9241B2
1
Gallery
1 Images

Dana Brooke defeated Nikki A.S.H. to become the new 24/7 champion 

Welp they didn’t last long

6068877C-DD39-4DB0-9117-15E39C281A35
1
Gallery
1 Images

Things got a bit personal on Seth “Freakin’” Rollins Appreciation Night

32D08D7D-62AF-4371-B7F0-7F2A75BA8081
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bobby Lashley defeated Cedric Alexander 

You got a friend in Doudrop 

861E7850-C128-497F-8F6A-9E5FD20C93B9
1
Gallery
1 Images

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir, Liv Morgan and Asuka defeated Sonya Deville, Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

8156B244-EFB1-440C-90DE-CBF7611731BF
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: WrestleMania Backlash Go Home Show 5.2.22

FE979405-3612-4D20-9A7A-77DE328933CF
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: WrestleMania Backlash Go Home Show 5.2.22

AE2CA210-3F2D-463F-8BBA-E5D08328A21B
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Drew McIntyre victorious in the cage, Ricochet retained the Intercontinental Championship and Ronda Rousey won the Beat the Clock Challenge 4.29.22

30E1149C-4BA0-4E58-AC6D-55EE60AE4A20
WWE News

The Tag Team Unification Match Switched to a Six Man Tag Team Match

F9F829F5-910F-4E39-9E0E-04DA641A6ED6
WWE News

WWE Clash at the Castle set for Sept. 3

EA7B8DD1-0CF2-4F70-B983-D0790A295EF2
WWE News

WWE NXT 2.0 Releases 4.29.22

CD268794-FC82-4C95-98D2-1D1D38CB1F99
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 4.29.22

B279D8EA-5AA3-4921-ADC2-00D863CDD162
WWE News

WWE Plans to Run More Stadium Premium Live Events in 2023