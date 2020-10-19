WWE Monday Night RAW Season Premiere Preview (10/19/20)

Last week on RAW we saw the conclusion of the 2020 WWE Draft, a new number one contender to the RAW Women's Championship, and the break up of a tag team.

Tonight is the season premiere and here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Keith Lee vs Braun Strowman:

Preview (via WWE) - The season premiere of Monday Night Raw will feature a clash between two of the red brand’s titans, as Keith Lee goes one-on-one with Braun Strowman. The last time these two competitors locked horns was in an Exhibition Match two weeks ago, which turned into a demolition derby that left the WWE ThunderDome in pieces. What will happen when these two mammoth Superstars collide again?

Asuka vs Lana(RAW Women's Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - The Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line this Monday, as Asuka defends against Lana. The Ravishing Russian shocked the WWE Universe by winning a Dual-Brand Battle Royal last Monday, dumping Natalya to get the victory moments after the third-generation Superstar brought their friendship to an abrupt end. Lana will certainly be seen as the underdog heading into the battle with the dominant Empress of Tomorrow. Will she pull off the upset of a lifetime, or will Asuka continue to mow down the competition?

Elias puts on a Concert:

Preview (via WWE) - Elias returned to WWE last Monday with a smash hit, splintering his guitar across the back of Jeff Hardy. After being drafted to Raw, the songster revealed that he’s out for payback on Hardy after a car accident involving The Charismatic Enigma several months ago on SmackDown put Elias on the shelf. While Hardy has not been proven to be the perpetrator, Elias says he doesn’t need any proof. To celebrate his return, Elias has promised to put on a concert that no one will forget, especially The Charismatic Enigma. As he prepares for the release of his new album “The Universal Truth” on Oct. 26, what does Elias have in store?

Will Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton annihilate each other ahead of Hell in a Cell?

Preview (via WWE) - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has vowed to make Randy Orton’s life hell until they are locked inside Hell in a Cell on Oct. 25. With just six days left before they step inside the career-altering battleground, what will McIntyre and The Viper subject each other to?

The Firefly Funhouse comes to RAW:

Preview (via WWE) - Last week, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss made their mark after being drafted to Raw with double Sister Abigails on Andrade and Zelina Vega. Now, Wyatt is set to bring his demented Firefly Fun House to the red brand. As he sets to make an impact on Raw, what will Wyatt’s first message be?

