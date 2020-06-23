WWE Monday Night Raw Viewership & Ratings 6/22/20

Last night's episode of Monday Night Raw was a special episode touted as "Championship Monday". The show featured four title matches, including a title change of the 24/7 championship where Tozawa defeated R-Truth. We also had Asuka retaining over Charlotte, Bayley and Sasha retaining over The IIConics, and The Street Profits keeping their titles against the Viking Raiders.



In addition Dolph Ziggler made his return to Monday Night Raw challenging Drew McIntyre for Extreme Rules. The Big Show and Randy Orton seemed to kickoff a feud and Nia Jax "injured" Charlotte Flair.



The viewership for this week:



8 PM: 2.035 million viewers/0.58 rating (key demo)

9 PM: 1.950 million viewers/0.53 rating (key demo)

10 PM: 1.782 million viewers/0.49 rating (key demo)



Average: 1.922 million viewers

