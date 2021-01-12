WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 1.11.21

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW was a chaotic one to say the least. Before even going on the air we found out that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had tested positive. 

The show which was up against the College Football Championship game drew an average of 1.819 million viewers. This is down from the RAW Legends Night episode that drew an average of 2.128 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown: 

Hour 1: 2.024 million viewers and ranked 7th 

Hour 2: 1.802 million viewers and ranked 12th

Hour 3: 1.632 million viewers and ranked 16th

The show was headlined by Randy Orton vs HHH which ended with Alexa Bliss shooting a fireball at Randy.

