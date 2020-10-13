WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings (10/12/20)

Last night's episode of Monday Night RAW was the conclusion on the 2020 WWE Draft. The episode drew an average of 1.855 million viewers which is up from last week's show that drew an average of 1.686 million viewers.

1 Gallery 1 Images

The first hour drew an average of 2.06 million. The second hour drew an average of 1.884 million viewers. The final hour drew an average of 1.676 million viewers.

The main event saw Lana win a dual brand battle royal to earn a shot at Asuka and the RAW Women's Championship.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!