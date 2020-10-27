RAW Viewership and Ratings (10/26/20) - WWE Wrestling News World
RAW Viewership and Ratings (10/26/20)

RAW Viewership and Ratings (10/26/20)

Last night's episode of Monday Night RAW was the fallout from this past Sunday's Hell in a Cell PPV. We have a new WWE Champion in Randell Keith Orton after he beat Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell. 

Last night's show which was headlined by A Moment of Bliss drew an average of 1.732 million viewers. This is down from last week's episode that drew an average of 1.777 million viewers. The show also fell short of the top five this week. 

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.859 million viewers 

Hour 2: 1.752 million viewers 

Hour 3: 1.585 million viewers 

