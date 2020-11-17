WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings (11/16/20)

Last night's edition of Monday Night RAW was the Survivor Series go home of show for the red brand. We saw two championship matches and a switcheroo for Team RAW on the women's team.

The show was headlined by Drew McIntyre defeating Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship and will now facr Roman Regins at Survivor Series: Best of the Best

The show averaged 1.78 million viewers which is up from last week's show that drew an average of 1.690 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.868 million viewers and ranked 4th

Hour 2: 1.740 million viewers and ranked 7th

Hour 3: 1.728 million viewers and ranked 6th

