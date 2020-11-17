WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings (11/16/20)

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings (11/16/20)

Author:
Publish date:

Last night's edition of Monday Night RAW was the Survivor Series go home of show for the red brand. We saw two championship matches and a switcheroo for Team RAW on the women's team.

The show was headlined by Drew McIntyre defeating Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship and will now facr Roman Regins at Survivor Series: Best of the Best 

The show averaged 1.78 million viewers which is up from last week's show that drew an average of 1.690 million viewers.

20201117_170850
1
Gallery
1 Images

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.868 million viewers and ranked 4th

Hour 2: 1.740 million viewers and ranked 7th

Hour 3:  1.728 million viewers and ranked 6th

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

Update-WWE-rating-of-RAW-night-no.-1404
WWE News

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings (11/16/20)

Evening 11.17 (1)
WWE News

Evening News 11.17.20 | Marti Belle | Lucha Libre Series | Out in the Ring Doc. | New Day in Gears of War 5 | PRIMETIME Live

ipmact-wrestling-deonna-1601643246 (1)
IMPACT Wrestling

Top 10 WWE Mae Young Classic Participants Who've Appeared On Impact Wrestling

Lunchtime 11.17 (1)
WWE News

Lunchtime News 11.17.20 | Rascals Final Match | Tyson Fury on Taker | J.R. on the NWA | WWE Twitter Hacked

AM 11.17
WWE News

Morning News 11.17.20 | LSG on ROH | Sasha Banks Star Wars Card | Lana | NXT's Skyler Storey | Hammerstone

Em_df8YXIAIxpXR
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Recap & Summary (11/16/20)

20201116_rawpreview_fc_retributionleeriddlebraun_monday--69d08fa562e3815d51c831f43bb739be
LIVE Coverage

WWE Monday Night Raw LIVE Coverage with Kevin C. Sullivan (11/16/2020)

YB-Killing-The-Business
AEW News

Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues | Out Tommorow!