WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings (11/2/20)

Last night's episode of Monday Night RAW continued to build towards Survivor Series as Braun Strowman qualified for the Men's Survivor Series Team.

The show drew an average of 1.656 million viewers which is down from the Hell in a Cell Fallout episode last week that drew an average of 1.732 million viewers. The show did have to go up against Monday Night Football.

The show which was headlined by Drew McIntyre defeating The Miz and John Morrison in a 2 on 1 Handicap Match didn't crack the top 5 and the third hour of the show hit an all time record low in viewership.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.767 million viewers Ranked 10th

Hour 2: 1.747 million viewers Ranked 7th

Hour 3: 1.455 million viewers Ranked 15th

