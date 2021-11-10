WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 11.8.21

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW continued to build towards Survivor Series which is in two weeks time.

We saw Liv Morgan earn a future RAW Women’s Championship opportunity plus multiple heel turns.

The show drew an average of 1.549 million viewers

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.654 million viewers and ranked 6th

Hour 2: 1.621 million viewers and ranked 7th

Hour 3: 1.373 million viewers and ranked 8th

The show was headlined by Seth Rollins defeating Kevin Owens via countout plus Owens turned heel and attacked WWE Champion Big E.

