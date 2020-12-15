WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings (12/14/20)

Last night's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW was the TLC go home show for the red brand. The show drew an average of 1.52 million viewers which is down from last week's show that drew an average of 1.737 million viewers.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.627 million viewers

Hour 2: 1.512 million viewers

Hour 3: 1.441 million viewers

The show was headlined by a WWE Championship Ascension Ceremony between AJ Styles and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!