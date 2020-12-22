WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 12/21/20

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 12/21/20

Last night editon of Monday Night RAW saw the fallout from the TLC PPV and we are now on the road to the Royal Rumble in six weeks.

This week's show drew an average of 1.69 million viewers which is an increase from a record low of 1.53 million viewers on the TLC go home show. This week's show also was up against Monday Night Football.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.841 millions viewers ranked 5th

Hour 2: 1.701 million viewers ranked 4th

Hour 3: 1.531 million viewers ranked 6th

The show was headlined by a six man tag team holiday street fight which saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Keith Lee defeat AJ Styles, The Miz, and John Morrison.

