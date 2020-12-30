Viewership and Ratings for the Final RAW of 2020 12.28.20

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 12.28.20

This week’s edition of Monday Night RAW was the final episode of 2020. The show drew an average of 1.769 million viewers. This is up from last week’s show that drew an average of 1.691

1
Here is the hourly breakdown: 

Hour 1: 1.886 million viewers and ranked 3rd

Hour 2: 1.783 million viewers and ranked 4th

Hour 3: 1.638 million viewers and ranked 6th

The show was headlined by Alexa Bliss daring Randy Orton to light her on fire. The show ended with a cliffhanger. Did Randy light Alexa on fire?

