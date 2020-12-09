Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings (12/7/20)

Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings (12/7/20)

Last night's edition of Monday Night RAW continued to build towards the TLC PPV. 

The show drew an average of 1.736 million viewers. This was down from last week's show that drew an average of 1.741 million viewers.

Last night's show was headlined by Funhouse Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton. The ending of the match saw The Fiend appear and put the Mandible Claw on Orton. 

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.852 million viewers 

Hour 2: 1.775 million viewers 

Hour 3: 1.583 million viewers 

