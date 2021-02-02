WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 2.1.21

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the fallout from Royal Rumble this past Sunday.

The show drew an average of 1.89 million viewers. Hour 3 saw a gain in viewership from 18-49 demo but saw a drop in the 50+ demo.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.981 million viewers and ranked 1st

Hour 2: 1.811 million viewers and ranked 2nd

Hour 3: 1.885 million viewers and ranked third

The show was headlined by the final match in the Edge and Randy Orton rivalry with Edge coming out victorious

