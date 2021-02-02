WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 2.1.21

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 2.1.21

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the fallout from Royal Rumble this past Sunday. 

The show drew an average of 1.89 million viewers. Hour 3 saw a gain in viewership from 18-49 demo but saw a drop in the 50+ demo.

DE7BD7F9-F1C7-47F8-A50C-71A0A5FC94C4
1
Gallery
1 Images

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.981 million viewers and ranked 1st

Hour 2: 1.811 million viewers and ranked 2nd

Hour 3: 1.885 million viewers and ranked third

The show was headlined by the final match in the Edge and Randy Orton rivalry with Edge coming out victorious 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

43B47DD7-DA59-41D7-B611-A73596ADC562
WWE News

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 2.1.21

royal rumble
WWE

Meg's Rumble 5 (1-31-2021)

EtMMRMfXAAMHO38
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Recap (2/1/21)

99F5985E-8538-43FA-870B-37CA2E08DBF1
LIVE Coverage

WWE Monday Night Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin C. Sullivan (02.01.21)

5E57FC8F-D312-4E15-ABDB-2501E36A1522
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch: RAW 10.30.95

r686467_1200x675_16-9
WWE News

6 Possible Challengers to Face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

EBFF9E8A-5717-44CC-B55C-536178FED743
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Royal Rumble Fallout 2.1.21

12DD57C3-AA2C-419D-BF44-7FECEE109775
WWE

WNW Retro Review First Watch: RAW October 23, 1995