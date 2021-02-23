WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 2.22.21

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW witnessed the fallout from not only the Elimination Chamber PPV but also the fallout from The Miz cashing in his MITB Contract to become the new WWE Champion.

The show drew an average of 1.889 million viewers. 

Here is the hourly breakdown: 

Hour 1: 1.978 million viewers and ranked 1st

Hour 2: 1.926 million viewers and ranked 2nd

Hour 3: 1.765 million viewers and ranked 3rd

The show was headlined by a #1 Contender’s Match in which the winner will challenge The Miz next week for the WWE Championship. The match saw Lashley defeating Braun Strowman to become the #1 Contender.

