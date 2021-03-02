WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 3.1.21

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 3.1.21

Last night’s edition of WWE saw The Miz defending the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley. The show drew an average of 1.883 million viewers.

1
Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.918 million viewers and ranked 1st

Hour 2: 1.916 million viewers and ranked 2nd

Hour 3: 1.817 million viewers and ranked 3rd

The show was headlined by Bobby Lashley defeating The Miz to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

