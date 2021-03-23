WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 3.22.21

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW we witnessed the fallout from Fastlane be saw multiple matches announced for WrestleMania. We also found out what matches will happen on each night of the two night spectacle.

The show drew an average of 1.816 million viewers. 

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.729 million viewers and ranked 4th

Hour 2: 1.841 million viewers and ranked 5th

Hour 3: 1.878 million viewers and ranked 6th

The show was headlined by Randy Orton summoning The Fiend and a match being made between the two for WrestleMania.

