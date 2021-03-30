WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 3.29.21

Last night’s of the red brand saw the implosion of The Hurt Business and King Corning from Friday Night Smackdown making a rare appearance.

We also got another match added to WrestleMania and a stipulation added to the Braun v Shane match.

The show drew an average of 1.7 million viewers

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.673 million viewers and ranked 1st

Hour 2: 1.697 million viewers and ranked 2nd

Hour 3: 1.733 million viewers and ranked 3rd

So it seems like we saw an increase for each hour

The show was headlined by Drew McIntyre defeated both Ricochet and Mustafa Ali in separate matches. We then saw both WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and SmackDown’s King Corbin take out McIntyre as they stood tall to close the show.