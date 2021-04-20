WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 4.19.21

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the unmasking of Mace and T-Bar, the debut of Sidequest, and Charlotte Flair being suspended.

The show drew an average of 1.907 million viewers.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.981 million viewers and ranked 2nd

Hour 2: 2.017 million viewers and ranked 1st

Hour 3: 1.724 million viewers and ranked 3rd

The show was headlined by Asuka defeating Charlotte Flair leading to Charlotte attacking the referee and her being fined $100k and suspended indefinitely.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!