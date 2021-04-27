WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 4.26.21

Last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the return of Sonya Deville as she lifted the suspension of Charlotte Flair we also the debut of R-K-Bro.

The show drew an average of 1.774 million viewers. This is down from last week’s show which drew an average of 1.907 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.775 million viewers and ranked 2nd

Hour 2: 1.830 million viewers and ranked 1st

Hour 3: 1.718 million viewers and ranked 3rd

The show was headlined by Braun Strowman defeating Drew McIntyre to make the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash a triple threat match.

